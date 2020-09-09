Brexit changes will override parts of withdrawal agreement

Ministers are planning to override parts of the Brexit bill with changes that may be "inconsistent" with it. Picture: PA

Ministers are planning to override parts of the Brexit bill with changes that may be "inconsistent" with it after the government admitted yesterday it could "break international law".

The controversial bill, named the Internal Market Bill, has been published after the government admitted yesterday it planned to "break international law".

No10 says the Brexit deal was signed in a rush, saying: "The withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland protocol aren’t like any other treaty.

"It was agreed at pace at the most challenging political circumstances to deliver on a clear political decision of the British people."

The bill is intended to distribute powers being brought back from Brussels to Westminster and the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

But key components may contradict the withdrawal agreement passed by parliament last year, by letting ministers hand themselves the power to determine rules on state aid and goods travelling between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The draft legislation says: "Certain provisions to have effect notwithstanding inconsistency or incompatibility with international or other domestic law".

The European Commission has called for urgent talks with Britain as the Government set out its plans to override key elements of the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was "very concerned" following the tabling in Parliament of the UK Internal Market Bill, which ministers have admitted will breach international law.

As talks continued in London on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, she warned such actions would "undermine trust" and called on the Prime Minister to honour his past commitments.

Ministers have argued legislation is necessary to protect the Northern Ireland peace process if the two sides are unable to agree a free trade deal before the current Brexit transition period runs out at the end of the year.

However, commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said he was seeking an urgent meeting of the joint EU-UK committee on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to enable the British to "elaborate" on their plans.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Mr Sefcovic said he had raised his concerns in a phone call on Tuesday with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove - his co-chair on the committee.

"I expressed our strong concerns and sought assurances that the UK will fully and timely comply with the Withdrawal Agreement, including the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland," he said.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation and we expect the letter and the spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement will be fully respected. I think on that we have to be very, very clear."

In the Commons, Mr Johnson defended the legislation, saying it provided a "legal safety net" to protect against "extreme or irrational interpretations" of the Northern Ireland provisions of the agreement which could lead to the creation of "a border down the Irish Sea".

However, Mrs von der Leyen tweeted: "Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust.

"Pacta sunt servanda (agreements must be kept) = the foundation of prosperous future relations."