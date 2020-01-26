Brexit 50p coin unveiled to mark 'new chapter' in British history

The new 50p coin will enter circulation on Friday. Picture: PA

A new commemorative 50p coin marking Britain's departure from the EU has been unveiled by Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Around three million coins will enter circulation on Brexit Day - January 31 - followed by another seven million later in the year.

The Chancellor, who is also Master of the Mint, was given the first batch of coins.

He said: "Leaving the European Union is a turning point in our history and this coin marks the beginning of this new chapter."

Mr Javid originally ordered the celebratory coins ahead of the original Brexit date of October 31, but the Brexit delay meant hundreds of thousands of coins had to be melted down.

The commemorative coin had its date changed after the Brexit delay. Picture: PA

As part of the launch of the coin, the Royal Mint will open the doors of its headquarters in Wales for 24 hours to let people strike their own commemorative Brexit coins.

The European Parliament is expected to vote to approve the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday, after the PM signed the treaty paving the way for the UK to leave on January 31.

It follows the Conservative Party winning the general election in December, allowing the government to push ahead with Brexit as planned.