Fishing row: France will toughen port and border checks unless UK makes 'significant move'

1 November 2021, 06:40 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 07:47

The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK.
The post-Brexit fishing licences dispute continues between France and the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The French President Emmanuel Macron has threatened to bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks at borders unless Britain makes a "significant move" and grants more licences.

Boris Johnson and Mr Macron had a 30-minute meeting at the G20 summit in Rome, where they discussed the fishing licences row which has heated up in recent days.

In comments made before the Rome talks, a commission spokesman said the trade deal made provision that "vessels who were fishing in these waters before (Brexit) should be allowed to continue" and implored Britain to look at each case, "boat-by-boat".

The debate over fishing access escalated this week after French authorities detained a Scottish-registered scallop dredger, accusing it of fishing without a licence.

Two boats were fined on Wednesday after one failed to comply with checks by police and the other was found not to hold a proper licence, the French maritime ministry said.

However, the owner of the Cornelis, Macduff Shellfish, said the vessel had been fishing legally in French waters and called on the Government to protect the rights of British fishermen.

Read more: France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row

Read more: No10 vows to retaliate against France as Brexit fishing row heightens over sanctions

Mr Macron said that unless Britain made a "significant move", Paris would introduce more stringent port and border checks from Tuesday.

He told Mr Johnson that the ball is in his court to resolve the Channel fishing row, with less than 24 hours left to find a solution.

He said they will bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on lorries entering France, unless more licences are granted.

But UK officials said these threats are a breach of the post-Brexit agreement with the EU.

France claims dozens of French boats have applied to fish in British waters and been denied.

The UK has warned France that, if it does act next week, then it is prepared to kick-start legal proceedings, arguing that Paris will have violated the terms of the trade agreement with Brussels.

In a post-G20 press briefing, Mr Macron told reporters: "The ball is now in their court.

"If the British don't do any significant move, measures starting from November 2 will need to be implemented.

"I would deplore it. But what we cannot do is not respond and not defend our fishermen."

Mr Macron's comments are likely to only heighten tensions as both leaders prepare to take part in the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday, with fears on the UK side that the row has overshadowed the build-up to the crucial summit.

Read more: UK 'actively considering' legal action against France amid ongoing fishing row

The Channel dispute appeared to deepen after a letter from French prime minister Jean Castex to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in which he said the UK should be shown "it causes more damage to leave the EU than to stay in", was leaked over the weekend.

Mr Johnson admitted he was "puzzled" by the letter when he briefed reporters after the G20 talks.

Speaking at a press conference in the Italian capital, he said: "I must say I was puzzled to read a letter from the French prime minister explicitly asking for Britain to be punished for leaving the EU.

"I just have to say to everybody I don't believe that that is compatible either with the spirit or the letter of the Withdrawal Agreement or the Trade and Co-operation Agreement."

Downing Street denied the pair reached an agreement to de-escalate their increasingly bitter feud.

However, French officials were reported as saying they had agreed to try to resolve their differences but, in a briefing for British journalists, the Prime Minister's official spokesman made clear the UK did not recognise the claims.

Britain has been accused by France of making a "political choice" to bar "more than 40%" of French boats from UK and Channel Islands' waters after rejecting their applications.

Clement Beaune, France's secretary of state for European affairs, said the "proportionate and reversible measures" proposed by his country were "fully in line with the TCA".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paul O'Dwyer was pronounced dead on the banks of the Cleddau river.

Tributes paid to ex-soldier who gave his life trying to save paddleboarders

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Breaking
Jes Staley, the boss of Barclays, has stepped down from his role following an inquiry into his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays boss Jes Staley quits after inquiry into links with Jeffrey Epstein

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to get their booster as soon as they are

Booster jabs now offered without appointments in England

Boris Johnson will tell leaders to take real action instead of just talking about the climate crisis

'It's one minute to midnight': PM's climate warning as COP26 gets under way

Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid, but says she has not seen the President in person since Tuesday

Biden's press secretary tests positive for Covid after deciding not to attend COP26

Police arrest a suspect following the attack on a Tokyo train

Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

The scene of the train crash this morning

17 people taken to hospital after Salisbury train crash

The UN Secretary-General made the comments ahead of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

UN Secretary-General: Climate hopes 'unfulfilled but not buried'

The first day of COP26 saw protests, speeches and travel problems

Analysis: What we know from day one of COP26

Hundreds of people have had their journey to COP26 disrupted, with some resorting to last-minute flights

'Ridiculous': People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

The PM warned that as things stand, the world will not keep the target of allowing a maximum of 1.5C of warming.

PM warns of climate crisis: 'If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails'

Pictures of extreme weather have emerged from around the UK, including on UK coasts.

Tornadoes may be responsible for weekend weather chaos

Fishing rights have been a hot topic of debate between the two nations since before the 2016 Brexit referendum.

UK denies fishing rights row is resolved and puts pressure on France to 'withdraw threats'

Severe disruption has led to National Rail telling people not to travel

Cop26 visitors 'book domestic flights' for climate talks after Euston trains cancelled

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have warned of the consequences of failing to take action on the climate

'Cop26 is the last hope to save our precious planet' as UK takes centre stage
Nine people have been arrested in connection with a street brawl

Nine arrested after five men stabbed in street brawl

The air ambulance was tasked to help the rescue efforts

'Heartbreaking': Three people die after paddleboarders get into trouble in river
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron have been told to put fishing arguments to one side for Cop26

Forget 'trivial' fishing row or risk ruining crucial Cop26 talks, Boris and Macron told
Kamran Khalid

Boy, 15, charged with stabbing murder of man in East London

The South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident

Ambulance service in England declares critical incident amid 'extreme pressures'
Parts of the UK have already seen flooding over recent days, with more heavy rain forecast

Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected
Boris Johnson has said he hopes COP26 will be the "beginning of the end" of global warming

PM: COP26 is 'world's moment of truth' and leaders must 'seize the moment'
The 18-year-old activist arrived into Glasgow Central train station on Saturday evening

Greta Thunberg arrives in Glasgow flanked by police ahead of COP26
The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested

Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls near London synagogue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector
'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader

'What frightens you about a united Ireland?' Andrew Castle quizzes DUP leader
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

David Lammy: Ban smartphone use in schools

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

Trump was 'absolutely charming', Dame Joan Collins tells LBC

'Keep your eye on the benefits': Ex-TfL chief backs Crossrail amid £150m funding gap

Ex-TfL chief operating officer backs Crossrail as MPs warn of £150m funding gap
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police