Brexit fury: Tourists slam rule which requires Brits to have £85 to spend per day in Spain

Fury as Brits travelling to Spain forced to prove they have £85 to spend each day. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Holidaymakers have reacted with fury over new plans to deny Brits entry to Spain if they cannot prove they can spend a minimum of £85 each day of their trip.

The plans were introduced at the beginning of the year after the UK left the European Union and require holidaymakers to prove they can pend a minimum of €100 per-day -and have a minimum of €900 available for the whole trip.

They accept several forms of proof including foreign currency, traveller's cheques, cash, payment letters or on credit cards but anyone not able to meet the requirements could be denied entry.

Tourists hoping to holiday in Spain could be asked to provide border agents with a range of documents including proof of accommodation bookings and onward travel tickets.

If you Brits are traveling to staying with family or friends then they may need to provide border agents with a "letter of invitation".

Holidaymakers have reacted with fury at the new rules which the Spanish Ministry of Interior introduced now the UK falls under the "third country" category since leaving the EU.

One furious Brit reacted to the news on social media writing: "Well this is stupid Spain is now requiring everyone to be able to prove that have £85 for each day to spend what a stupid, stupid idea what’s the need what about students and people are trying to have a cheap holiday it’s completely and utter idiotic."

Another commented: "Looks like Spain is making it too difficult and too elitist for many families. Bit of a kick in the teeth to all those who have been going for years. Families and pensioners will be most affected."

A third added: "I'm old enough to remember being told that the Spanish tourism industry would collapse without us Brits and they'd bend over backwards to welcome us. And yet here were are."

The UK Foreign Office outlined the rules it a statement explaining: "At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family,' its guidance states.

"The Spanish government has clarified that the 'carta de invitation' is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family."

The Spanish Government rules state: "Currently, the minimum amount to be credited is 100 euros per person per day, with a minimum of 900 euros or its legal equivalent in foreign currency (with effect from January 1, 2022)."

It adds: "In the event that, when carrying out the entry control of people in Spanish territory, it is verified that a foreigner lacks sufficient economic resources for the time he wishes to remain in Spain and to continue his trip to the country of destination or to return to the country of origin, or does not have the nominative, non-transferable and closed ticket or tickets, in the means of transport that they intend to use, their entry into Spanish territory will be denied as established by law."