No Brexit renegotiation without free movement, warns Michel Barnier in fresh blow for Labour

24 June 2024, 11:03 | Updated: 24 June 2024, 11:22

Polish Politics And More (archives 2016-2022)
Michel Barnier has ruled out Brexit renegotiation without free movement. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Labour will have to bring back free movement if it wants to renegotiate its Brexit deal, top negotiator Michel Barnier has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Britain marked the eighth anniversary of the EU referendum yesterday, Mr Barnier said Brussels would continue a block on attempts to “cherry-pick” from its single markets without signing up to the corresponding obligations in an interview with the Telegraph.

His intervention will come as a fresh blow as Sir Keir Starmer’s planned to renegotiate Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and ease trade restrictions by revisiting the agreement.

The Labour leader previously described the terms of that deal as “botched” and “not good enough”.

He also said Boris Johnson and Liz Truss did "huge damage" to the UK's basic relations with EU partners.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves stated Labour would seek closer alignment with EU rules in sectors such as chemicals and a better deal for City of London bankers.

She reiterated Labour would not rejoin the single market or customs union or sign up to freedom of movement, despite wanting to build closer ties with Brussels.

Mr Barnier, who negotiated Britain’s break from the EU and future trade agreement, said the bloc would welcome fresh talks however it would not ease its previous red lines.

Read more: Boris Johnson inflicted 'botched' deal on nation, says Keir Starmer who promises to negotiate better Brexit deal with EU

Keir Starmer explains how Labour would better negotiate a 'botched' Brexit deal

“It is one thing to say that we can revisit the relationship between the UK and the EU, and in the same spirit we can improve the relationship.”

“But it is another thing to say we can open the single market. Any UK government – the current one or the future one – knows the rules of the single market, you cannot be in and out at the same time.”

Mr Barnier maintained a hard stance against picking out elements of EU membership without signing up to the necessary obligations, during his tenure as the EU’s Brexit negotiator between 2016 and 2021.

“If you speak about the chemical sector, you are speaking about a kind of cherry-picking. No way,” he said in a direct blow to Labour’s plans.

Read more: Pirates of the Caribbean star mauled to death by shark while surfing in Hawaii

The EU flag is seen flying by Big Ben during a demonstration...
Michel Barnier maintained a hard stance against picking out elements of EU membership between 2016 and 2021. Picture: Getty

However, he said a future Labour government could sign new EU agreements if it was willing to align with the bloc’s rules in those areas.

“I can speak about defence, foreign policy, cooperation in Africa…financial services,” he said.

“There are a lot of sectors where we can complete trade agreements and open new negotiations between the UK and EU.

The main ones are obviously linked to the current situation in Ukraine and Europe with the war, the risk of terrorism, the stability all around us, I think we must, it is in our common interest to open a new negotiation.”

Mr Barnier was more open about the chance of a deal to reduce checks on British food exports.

“I think there is a room for positive manoeuvre to complete a trade agreement with a specific veterinary agreement to facilitate the flows and exchanges in the sector of animals and vegetables,” said the Frenchman.

Challenges for a future Labour government when negotiations need to be held over access for European fishermen to British waters for 2026 and beyond were also discussed.

“Don’t forget, we have put in the [Brexit trade] treaty the parallel negotiation of the agreement for the UK to access the electricity market of the EU in 2026,” he said.

“We have clearly put these two points in parallel, fisheries on one side with this new negotiation for the access to British and European waters reciprocally, and the access to the UK industry to the European market of electricity.

"This point has been very clear from day one.

“I recommend both sides to be reasonable at the beginning of this negotiation," he said.

Read more: Tory Party not sure if Craig Williams had insider knowledge on election or whether it was 'just a hunch', says minister

Read more: Barcelona announces plans to ban holiday rentals for tourists from 2028

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir previously told LBC: "I voted to Remain and campaigned for remain. We have left the EU and we're not rejoining and that means we are not going to rejoin the single market or the customs union or reintroduce freedom of movement."

He added: "I think the deal we have got is a botched deal. Talk to any business. I was at Southampton port yesterday. Talk to anyone who works at the border and they will say that they have all sorts of checks and balances that aren't necessary that they think can be improved.

"I'm in the business of making it easier for people to trade

When asked by Nick Ferrari what he would look to do, Sir Keir replied "We would seek a better agreement. This would have to be negotiated.

"In trade so that it's easier for business. I want it to be better in things such as a research and development and I want it to be better on security because it has become clear that we can do more work with our EU partners when it comes to defence and security.

"I would also add to that list the taking down the vile gangs that are running the vile trade of putting people in small boats to go across the channel. At the moment we don't have the wherewithal if we are on a joint investigation or a joint project for the UK to lead on it and I think we can do better than that."

Read more: Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby tells retrial she never intended to harm babies in her care

Lucy Letby tells her retrial she never tried to harm any babies in her care

Frederick Allard has been jailed

Predator landlord jailed after demanding sexual favours from women in exchange for reduced rent

Jay Slater's family have shared an image of what is believed to be the last sighting of him

Spanish police issue update on missing Jay Slater after family share CCTV of mystery figure believed to be teen

A man has been rescued following a house explosion in Willington, County Durham

Explosion destroys house and leaves man seriously injured

Labour and the Tories are in a 'conspiracy of silence' about taxes, the IFS has warned

Next government will have to raise taxes, cut services or borrow more, IFS warn as they slam 'conspiracy of silence'

Jay Slater's family have shared an image of what is believed to be the last sighting of him

Missing Jay Slater's 'last sighting' in Tenerife: Family share CCTV of mystery figure believed to be teen

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has said Labour would simplify the gender transition process

Labour will 'simplify burdensome and bureaucratic' gender transition process, Wes Streeting says

Hosts of Izmir Wildlife Park

Mother in 'serious condition' after being viciously mauled by wolf pack during jog through safari park

x

Tory Party not sure if Craig Williams had insider knowledge on election or whether it was 'just a hunch', says minister

Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack.

Pirates of the Caribbean star mauled to death by shark while surfing in Hawaii

Debbie Duncan with Jay Slater

'I hope I'm not taking him home in a body bag': Jay Slater's mum feels 'let down' by conspiracy theories about her son

Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport flights to 'run as usual' on Monday after mass cancellations following power cut

Barcelona is set to crack down on Airbnbs

Barcelona announces plans to ban holiday rentals for tourists from 2028

Two murder arrests after body of man pulled from lake at holiday park

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body pulled from lake at holiday park

Live
Keir Starmer on the campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: top think tank says Labour and Conservatives are in 'conspiracy of silence' about taxes

Heath alert issued for most of England as temperatures set to rise

Heat health alert issued for most of England as temperatures to soar amid fears for NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has accused Nigel Farage of a "morally repugnant" repetition of Vladimir Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine

Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine
Hungary's Kevin Csoboth, bottom, shoots past Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn, top, during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Scotland knocked out of Euro 2024 following Hungary's 100th-minute goal as collision sees star stretchered off
Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories

Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at two synagogues killing six police before slitting priest's throat at Orthodox Church

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at synagogue and Orthodox churches killing 15 police officers
Detective who probed Nicola Bulley offers services to Jay Slater's family as search for teen enters its second week

Investigator who probed Nicola Bulley offers services to Jay Slater's family as search targets remote buildings
M50 motorway Dublin

'Miracle' as schoolboy, 12, 'lucky to be alive' after toppling from toilet of moving coach onto motorway
'I just had to disappear': Carol Vorderman shares how grief led her to runaway following death of co-star Richard Whiteley

'I just had to disappear': Carol Vorderman shares how grief led her to run away following death of Richard Whiteley
Alan Hansan

Ex-Liverpool captain Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Manchester Airport boss apologises after 'power spike' sees mass cancellations as he gives flight status update

Flights from Manchester Airport 'expected to resume' on Sunday as travel boss apologises for mass cancellations
The highest temperatures of the summer are expected this week

Yellow heat-health alerts signal warm weather for most of England as temperatures to hit 30C

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’
Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit