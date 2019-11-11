Brexit Party won't contest 317 seats Tories won at the last election

11 November 2019, 12:23 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 12:38

Nigel Farage made the announcement in Hartlepool
Nigel Farage made the announcement in Hartlepool. Picture: PA

The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced he does not plan to contest seats won by the Conservative Party in the last General Election

Mr Farage said he would be focusing the Brexit Party's efforts on Labour-held seats.

"I will tell you now exactly what we are going to do," he told supporters in Hartlepool.

"The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election.

"But what we will do is concentrate our total effort into all the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto pledge in 2017 to respect the result of the referendum.

"And we will also take on the rest of the Remainer parties. We will stand up and we will fight them all."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson lays a wreath in Wolverhampton

Armistice Day 2019: What time was the two-minutes silence and why do we hold it?

Romanian man Cristian Sabou jailed for life for West Sussex murder of Valerie Graves

Co-founder of White Helmets found dead days after Russia claimed he was a spy

'We simply can't leave': Fishlake residents resist calls for evacuation from flooding

Top US diplomat 'was told to oppose Donald Trump' by his team

The News Explained

Professor compares Labour and Tory spending pledges for housing

Labour and Tory spending pledges for housing compared

Is The Tory Election Campaign Off To A Bad Start? Theo Usherwood Explains

Is the Tory election campaign off to a bad start? Theo Usherwood explains
General Election Latest: LBC Explains Labour's Pledge Of Six Month Brexit

General Election Latest: LBC Explains Labour's Brexit Pledge

Sir John Curtice looked at the key battlegrounds on 12th December

Polling Expert Sir John Curtice Reveals Key Areas Where 2019 Election Will Be Won
The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament

General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?