Brexit Party won't contest 317 seats Tories won at the last election

Nigel Farage made the announcement in Hartlepool. Picture: PA

The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has announced he does not plan to contest seats won by the Conservative Party in the last General Election

Mr Farage said he would be focusing the Brexit Party's efforts on Labour-held seats.

"I will tell you now exactly what we are going to do," he told supporters in Hartlepool.

"The Brexit Party will not contest the 317 seats the Conservatives won at the last election.

"But what we will do is concentrate our total effort into all the seats that are held by the Labour Party, who have completely broken their manifesto pledge in 2017 to respect the result of the referendum.

"And we will also take on the rest of the Remainer parties. We will stand up and we will fight them all."