Brexit: Petition To Stop Boris Johnson Suspending Parliament Has Reached 300, 000 Signatures

The petition is aiming to prevent Boris Johnson suspending parliament before the Brexit deadline. Picture: PA

The "Do Not Prorogue" petition reached the 10, 000 signatures needed for a parliamentary debate within hours of the Prime Minister announcing that he will be asking the Queen to suspend parliament.

More than 200, 000 people have already signed a petition against Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament.

The "Do Not Prorogue" petition states: "Parliament must not be prorogued or dissolved unless and until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK's intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled."

The petition, created by Mark Johnston, was set up on 5 August but received an influx of signatures after Boris Johnson announced his decision to suspend parliament between early September and 14 October.

This will leave just two weeks between the new session of parliament and the 31 October Brexit deadline.

As it has more than 10, 000 signatures, the petition will have to be debated in parliament.

The decision to suspend parliament has also been met with outrage from MPs, with accusations that Boris Johnson has taken the decision to prevent any legislation that could stop a no-deal Brexit being passed.

MPs have called the plan "undemocratic" and a "constitutional outrage".

John Bercow has spoken out against the Prime Minister's plan. Picture: PA

House of Commons speaker John Bercow said it is "blindingly obvious" that the purpose of suspending parliament would be to prevent parliamentary debate on Brexit.

But the Prime Minister he argued it was because his government was getting ready to introduce new legislation on education, crime and healthcare and that it is normal for parliament not to sit in the lead up to the Queen's speech.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was "appalled" by the "reckless" decision, stating, "this is an outrage and a threat to our democracy."