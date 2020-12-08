Brexit-supporting Ineos boss to build new 4x4s in France instead of Wales

8 December 2020, 18:12 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 18:27

Ineos Automotive will produce the new 4x4 Grenadier cars in France
Ineos Automotive will produce the new 4x4 Grenadier cars in France. Picture: Ineos
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Vocal Brexit-supporting billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has scrapped plans to build a new car factory in Wales and will instead produce a new range of vehicles in France, it emerged today.

Firm Ineos issued a statement saying the building at the 'Smartville' factory complex in Hambach, France, will build the company's new 4x4 vehicles following a deal with Mercedes-Benz to take over the site.

Production of the Grenadier car was due to begin in Bridgend next year and was expected to bring back 500 manufacturing jobs recently lost in the town.

Read more: UK and EU agree deal ‘in principle’ on Northern Ireland protocol

Ineos began hinting that plans could change during the summer, when it suggested the site in the Moselle region of France looked more attractive.

The company said on Tuesday the new factory was "well located for access to markets, suppliers and automotive talent".

The decision is the second major blow for Bridgend as it had been planned to be beside the now-closed Ford engine plant.

Ford shut its factory in September after 40 years, with the loss of nearly 1,700 jobs, in a long line of car manufacturers to leave the UK or reduce output over Brexit concerns.

Read more: Boris Johnson to meet with Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening

Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe, an ardent Brexit supporter, said: "Hambach presented us with a unique opportunity that we simply could not ignore: to buy a modern automotive manufacturing facility with a world-class workforce.

"Ineos Automotive set out a vision to build the world's best utilitarian 4x4, and at our new home in Hambach, we will do just that."

The Grenadier 4x4 car was expected to be built in Wales
The Grenadier 4x4 car was expected to be built in Wales. Picture: Ineos

During the EU referendum, he declared that the UK would "thrive" without red tape from Brussels before moving to tax haven Monaco.

The site currently builds electric vehicles, which Ineos will continue to produce, but the move is expected to be harsh news for Wales, with politicians actively lobbying the multi-billionair for investment in the region.

Chris Elmore, MP for Ogmore in Bridgend, tweeted the decision was a "crushing blow" for the area.

Brexiteer Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been criticised for ditching plans to build a new factory in Wales
Brexiteer Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been criticised for ditching plans to build a new factory in Wales. Picture: PA Images

"The highly-skilled and dedicated workforce in Ogmore, Bridgend and surrounding areas would have risen to the challenge. Today's news is a hammer blow," he wrote.

"That Brexit is clearly a major factor at play is a bitter pill to swallow. Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was a vocal Brexiteer, loudly proclaiming the benefits of leaving the EU. Today, we can see his claims are as hollow as his promises."

The new cars will start being built late next year and "gives excellent access to supply chains, automotive talent and target markets", the company said.

Around 1,300 jobs will be created as a result of the move, Ineos added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Kenyon's heartwarming interview went viral after being posted online

91-year-old goes viral with a very British response to getting his Covid jab
Chuck Yeager

US test pilot Chuck Yeager dies aged 97

Shane Mays was found guilty of the murder of Louise Smith who was killed on VE Day

Man found guilty of 'brutal' murder of teenager Louise Smith in East Hampshire woodland
Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopian forces shoot at and detain UN staff in Tigray

In a study where volunteers received a half dose followed by a full dose, the Oxford vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

Oxford University covid vaccine 'safe and effective,' latest data shows
William and Kate's train tour has sparked a row over whether the royal couple broke coronavirus rules

No10 praises William and Kate's 'morale boost' tour despite backlash in Scotland and Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller says Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers

James O'Brien caller: Remainers are 'much more adjusted' to Brexit than Leavers
This caller told Shelagh Fogarty he still has nightmares about his time in the iron lung

"The iron lung still gives me nightmares": Polio sufferer's message for Covid anti-vaxxers
'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger

'Let it go': James O'Brien urges frustrated Brexit voters to ditch anger
Covid vaccine rollout: Medical expert says 'there is light at the end of the tunnel'

Covid vaccine roll out: Medical expert says 'there is light at the end of the tunnel'
This caller had a personal and emotional objection to the Royal trip

Caller's emotional objection to William & Kate's Scotland trip
This caller told LBC social media made him wary of the vaccine

'If social media didn't exist I would have no doubts over Covid vaccine', caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London