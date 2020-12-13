Tom Swarbrick 10am - 1pm
Brexit trade talks LIVE: Sunday deadline for deal draws closer
13 December 2020, 09:39 | Updated: 13 December 2020, 09:56
A self-imposed deadline for a Brexit trade deal to be reached between the UK and the EU expires tonight.
LBC will bring you all the twists and turns. Overnight a No10 source said the deal on the table is still 'unacceptable.'
Amid reports that a No Deal scenario is '80 per cent' likely, Boris Johnson has reportedly taken direct control of contingency planning.
