Brexit trade talks LIVE: Sunday deadline for deal draws closer

Boris Johnson pictured with Ursula von der Leyen this week in Brussels. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A self-imposed deadline for a Brexit trade deal to be reached between the UK and the EU expires tonight.

LBC will bring you all the twists and turns. Overnight a No10 source said the deal on the table is still 'unacceptable.'

Amid reports that a No Deal scenario is '80 per cent' likely, Boris Johnson has reportedly taken direct control of contingency planning.

Follow all the developments LIVE here