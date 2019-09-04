Brexit Delay Bill Passes Initial Vote Frustrating PM's Plans

MPs in the UK House of Commons. Picture: PA

Legislation designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31 has cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs gave it a second reading by 329 votes to 300, majority 29.

Some 21 Tory MPs, including former chancellors Kenneth Clarke and Philip Hammond, had the whip removed on Tuesday after voting for a measure to allow the cross-party alliance to seize control of the Commons order paper.

But while that Commons vote was treated as an effective confidence motion, the proceedings on the timetable for the Bill if it reaches the Lords will not - although Tories will be "expected to support the Government" in opposing it.

A Downing Street source said: "The Government will strongly oppose the Opposition's business of the House motion in the Lords.

"Conservative peers are whipped to do the same and are expected to support the Government front bench."

MPs seized control of today's parliamentary agenda last night - a vote in which 21 Conservatives lost their places in the party for defying the government.

Boris Johnson has called the proposal to block no-deal a "surrender Bill" which would "wreck any chance" of getting a new agreement.

Earlier, introducing the EU Withdrawal (No. 6) Bill, which seeks to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal in October, Labour MP Hilary Benn said: "I think wherever we stand on this issue, we know there is very little time left and, following the decision on prorogation, there is even less time than would have been available previously."

Mr Benn (Leeds Central) noted strong feelings on both sides in the Chamber, and appealed to MPs to "treat each other with respect" during the debate.

He added: "The purpose of the Bill is very simple. It is to ensure that the United Kingdom does not leave the European Union on October 31 without an agreement.

He said the Bill has "wide cross-party support", including from former senior Cabinet members.