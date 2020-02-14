Brexiteer says 'this isn't the Brexit I voted for' after queuing for immigration at EU airport

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

A Brexiteer has complained about having to queue for immigration at Schipol Airport just two weeks after Britain left the EU.

Colin Browning, who says in his Twitter profile he wants to "make Britain Great again", was not happy at being made to wait at the Netherlands airport.

He took to social media to share his distain at the 55 minute queue, claiming "This isn't the Brexit I voted for."

Mr Browning, who describes himself as one of the 17.4 million, said: "Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport.

"55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for."

One of those to reply was Frances Coppola, a finance journalist for Forbes and the Financial Times.

She said: "I'm afraid it is exactly what you voted for.

"You were told by Remainers that this would be the consequence, but you dismissed their warnings as #ProjectFear."

Mr Browning was forced to stand in a queue at Schipol Airport. Picture: PA

And Ms Coppola was not the only one to insist that this outcome was the expected outcome of leaving the bloc.

Ian Howes said: "Um actually, yes, this is exactly what you voted for.

"It's called freedom of movement for a reason, and you voted to end that. After all you knew what you were voting for."

Another added: "The painful thud of reality. This absolutely IS what you voted for - the restoration of strict border controls, right?"

Mr Browning has been an outspoken supporter of Brexit on his social media, and just 11 days ago tweeted how he had celebrated the UK's departure.

He tweeted: "Brilliant weekend celebrating Brexit. Not been on here much. Sank a few yesterday down the local after an enthralling match down the King Power.

"Where are all the remoaning cyclists who were laughing at me months ago. He who laughs last laughs the longest."

Brilliant weekend celebrating Brexit. Not been on here much. Sank a few yesterday down the local after an enthralling match down the King Power. Where are all the remoaning cyclists who were laughing at me months ago. He who laughs last laughs the longest. — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 2, 2020

Prior to Britain's departure from the EU, officials at the very same airport warned that anyone travelling from the UK could face delays to their arrival in Amsterdam, and said it could take an extra 50 minutes to an hour due to additional document checks that were needed.

Schipol Airport is one of a handful of airports to be directing British passport holders to non-EU gates whilst Britain is in the transition period.

Travel arrangements across the rest of the EU are not expected to change until January next year.