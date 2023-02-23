Police officer shot multiple times at kids football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'

By Kit Heren

A police officer shot multiple times while off duty in Northern Ireland has suffered "life-changing injuries", the head of the regional police union has said.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, was shot near a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, County Tyrone at about 8pm on Wednesday.

He has been taken to hospital, where he is in a critical but stable condition. He has undergone surgery twice.

Police have arrested three men after an off-duty police officer was shot multiple times while he was coaching young children to play football.

Three men, aged 38, 45 and 47, have been arrested in connection with the attack, police said.

Liam Kelly, the chairman of Northern Ireland's police federation, said that Det Ch Insp Caldwell had "been involved in coaching with children over a long period of time and this is how he's been rewarded by terrorists - it's an absolute disgrace."

Dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives investigating the shooting.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster: "We are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation.

"The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA."

Asked if he thinks dissident republicans are probably responsible, he said: "Yes, as I say, we are keeping an open mind as we do in every investigation, but that is a primary line of inquiry for this attack."

Politicians from across the political spectrum have condemned the attack.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called the shooting "reprehensible", tweeting: "Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh.

"This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family.

"I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Terrible news from Omagh tonight.

"Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

"These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI" [Police Service of Northern Ireland].

Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said: "Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening. Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.

"Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the "disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh".

"My thoughts are with the officer and his family," he said. "There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident," a spokesperson said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital."