Health chief 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker

4 December 2024, 15:33 | Updated: 4 December 2024, 15:43

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan
Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan. Picture: Getty/United Healthcare

By Kit Heren

The chief executive of a major US health insurance company has been shot dead in New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot, police said.

The attack appeared to be targeted, with the gunman wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

Read more: Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

Read more: Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.

New York Police Department officials said a 50-year-old man had been killed in the area but did not confirm his identity, local media reported.

The hotel where Mr Thompson was shot is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns

Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time

Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens

A Russian warship fired at a German army helicopter, that was on a reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea.

Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s most-streamed list

Met Office issues wind and rain warning

Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days

President Joe Biden watches a traditional dance after arriving at Catumbela airport in Angola

Biden uses Angola visit to promote major US-backed rail project in Africa

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence

Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence

Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties.

Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows
A composite image of Kamala Harris and Chappell Roan

Kamala Harris and Chappell Roan feature on list of mispronounced words

A police officer lays a wreath at the spot where British police officer Yvonne Fletcher was killed

Man, 69, arrested in fraud probe linked to WPC Yvonne Fletcher fundraiser

Syrian opposition fighters stand on a seized military armored vehicle on the outskirts of Hama,

Syrian forces battling insurgents north of strategic city of Hama

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi will not face formal action over the religious message on his captain armband

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to face no formal action over religious messages on rainbow armband
Teacher Lauren Patterson was stabbed and raped by Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah Al-Jabr in Qatar in 2013

'We never got justice': LBC caller hits out at Qatar’s ‘farcical’ courts over 10 years after his stepdaughter’s killing
Pope Francis gestures during his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis discusses Ukraine with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban

Didier Reynders

Belgian authorities open fraud probe into former EU justice chief

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander could not say what the cost of nationalising rail operators will be

Transport Secretary doesn't know cost of rail nationalisation

Police are searching for a dog owner (L) whose pet was filmed chasing and killing a deer

Shocking moment dog kills deer in Richmond Park - as police hunt pet’s owner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News