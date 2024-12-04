Health chief 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan. Picture: Getty/United Healthcare

By Kit Heren

The chief executive of a major US health insurance company has been shot dead in New York.

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot, police said.

The attack appeared to be targeted, with the gunman wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.

New York Police Department officials said a 50-year-old man had been killed in the area but did not confirm his identity, local media reported.

The hotel where Mr Thompson was shot is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.