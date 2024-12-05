Brianna Ghey killer appeals to have sentence reduced on account of 'immaturity'

5 December 2024, 15:53 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 16:22

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.
Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'. Picture: Cheshire Police/Family Handout/Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ratcliffe was detained for life with a minimum term of 20 years in February this year for the murder, along with co-defendant Scarlett Jenkinson, who received a minimum term of 22 years.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during the fatal attack in Linear Park, Culcheth, near Warrington, in February last year, which the sentencing judge, Mrs Justice Yip, described as "exceptionally brutal".

Ratcliffe, who was 15 at the time of the killing and is now 17, was also found to have been transphobic about his victim.

At a hearing at the Court of Appeal on Thursday, lawyers for Ratcliffe, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and selective mutism, said that the judge failed to "sufficiently" take into account his age and maturity when deciding his sentence.

The Crown Prosecution Service is opposing the appeal bid.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during the fatal attack in Linear Park, Culcheth, near Warrington, in February last year
Brianna was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during the fatal attack in Linear Park, Culcheth, near Warrington, in February last year. Picture: Family Handout

Read more: Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park

Speaking at the court in London, Richard Littler KC, for Ratcliffe, said: "It is culpability and maturity which are at the heart of this application."

Mr Littler continued: "It is right to say that on any analysis of the applicant's maturity, he is closer to the starting point of a 14-year-old rather than a 17-year-old boy."

He added: "The point we make is age and maturity were very important issues in this case, and could very much affect the end result for this particular applicant."

Mr Littler said that Ratcliffe was found to have "poor social skills" and "immaturity", as well as "a lower-than-expected ability to express what he thinks or articulate his ideas", adding that the sentence was "far too high".

He said: "There is no doubt they were taken into account, but they were not taken into account fully."

Ratcliffe is attending the hearing via a video link, dressed in a dark suit, shirt and tie, with his mother present in court. The court was told that Brianna's family are also in attendance remotely.

Ratcliffe was detained for life with a minimum term of 20 years in February this year for the murder, along with co-defendant Scarlett Jenkinson, who received a minimum term of 22 years.
Ratcliffe was detained for life with a minimum term of 20 years in February this year for the murder, along with co-defendant Scarlett Jenkinson, who received a minimum term of 22 years. Picture: Cheshire Police

The earlier trial at Manchester Crown Court heard that Brianna had thousands of followers on TikTok, but in reality was a withdrawn, shy and anxious teenager who struggled with depression and rarely left her home.

Jurors were told that the two killers were intelligent, "high-functioning" and came from normal backgrounds, but had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and a "thirst for killing".

Jenkinson, who lived close to the park in Culcheth, had been asked to leave her school, Culcheth High, over giving cannabis-laced gummy sweets to another pupil and joined Brianna's school, Birchwood High, in October 2022.

She quickly became "obsessed" with Brianna, and along with Ratcliffe drew up a "kill list" of four other youths they wanted to harm until Brianna had the "misfortune" to be befriended by Jenkinson.

The pair discussed the murder for weeks, detailed in Jenkinson's handwritten murder plan and phone messages found by detectives.

Jenkinson also told Ratcliffe she wanted to stab Brianna "jus coz its fun lol... I want to see the pure horror on her face and hear her scream".

Read more: Chief prosecutor 'sorry' to victims of crime as delays 'worse than I've ever known'

Mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey meets killer’s family

They lured Brianna to Linear Park on February 11 last year where she was attacked with Ratcliffe's hunting knife, which had a 13cm blade.

She was stabbed in the head, neck, chest and back, with Jenkinson deleting a Snapchat conversation between them and inventing a cover story.

But both teenagers were arrested an hour later, with the murder weapon and blood-stained clothing found in Ratcliffe's bedroom.

Deanna Heer KC, for the CPS, said Ratcliffe's attitude towards Brianna was "dehumanising" and that the killing involved "sadistic conduct", adding that the sentence was not "manifestly excessive".

She added that the minimum term was "appropriate... on the evidence in the case" and that Ratcliffe's autism diagnosis "did not prevent him from understanding what he was doing". Ms Heer said: "The overwhelming evidence is that Eddie is a highly intelligent young man.

"It was apparent from the evidence that Eddie was neither suggestible nor biddable.

"Eddie demonstrated himself throughout to be just as enthusiastic about what they were going to do as Scarlett."

The hearing before Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Mr Justice Murray and Mr Justice Lavender will conclude later on Thursday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan court indicts ex-prime minister Imran Khan over military posts attacks

Anders Breivik with three prison guards

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s second bid for parole

Southern Giant Hornet (Vespa soror) Insecta.

Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling 15-year-old boy: 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Sergey Lavrov gestures with his finger

Blinken and Lavrov clash on Ukraine at security meeting in Malta

The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden

Drop out parents who set up their own 'kingdom' embalmed their dead son, 3, before burying him in their garden

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was sentenced for murder on Tuesday

Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Police tape, a police car and a police officer outside a hotel

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.

Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A street sign that says 'one way' is positioned belo

Key members of OPEC+ alliance to put off increasing oil production

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Barnier's administration at the National Assembly in Paris, France on December 4, 2024.

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change'?

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change' and what does it mean for you?

Cynthia Envivo and Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Australian Premiere.

Mum sues Mattel over porn site URL printed on Wicked doll box

Darrian Williams

Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park

Syrian opposition fighters on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian army pulls out of Hama after insurgents break through defences

A pair of probes creating an artificial total solar eclipse

European satellites launched in demo to create artificial solar eclipses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK
UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season.

UK pub debuts first interactive breathalyser to help tackle drink-driving during festive season
France Government

Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

Muhammad has replaced Noah as the most popular boy's name in England and Wales while Olivia held on to the top spot for girls in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad replaces Noah as most popular boys' name, Olivia holds on to top spot for girls

Keir Starmer unveils the six 'milestones' for his government

Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes
People who are eligible for a free flu jab have been urged to take up the offer "as soon as possible"

Four times more people hospitalised with flu this year as NHS warns hospitals are 'busier than ever'
Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain handed non-harassment order for domestic abuse against ex-partner
South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.

'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News