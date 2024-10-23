Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey ‘knew something like this was going to happen’ before daughter's death

Brianna Ghey. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

The mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey has told a court “she knew something like this was going to happen” when police arrived at her door to confirm her daughter’s death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

In a prepared statement to Warrington Coroner's Court, Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey, said her daughter had become “immersed in darkness” before her death.

Ms Ghey said when police knocked on her door after finding her 16-year-old daughter's body, "she just knew something like this was going to happen".

Read more: 'Warped' teenagers with 'thirst for killing' who murdered trans schoolgirl Brianna Ghey unmasked

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were named as her killers and jailed for life after being convicted of the “sadistic” murder.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Ghey described her daughter as a loving and “hyperactive” child.

Peter Spooner, the father of murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, arrives at the Coroner's Court in Warrington. Picture: Alamy

The teen had struggled with her mental health in the months before her death, and at one stage would go for weeks without washing or brushing her teeth, became totally isolated, and was referred for treatment for ADHD and diagnosed with autism, her mother said.

Brianna had also been admitted to hospital for weight loss, but would not speak to her mother about it.

"I feel she was let down by the lack of mental health treatment," Ms Ghey added.

After being admitted to the weight loss clinic, staff noticed Brianna had been self-harming.

"She would cut her arms and legs - at one point she carved a row of love heart shapes on her arm," Ms Ghey's statement said.

Mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey meets killer’s family

She went on: "During 2020 Brianna started dressing as a female and going by the name Brianna.

"She had mentioned she had wanted hormone medication. There was a four-year waiting list on the NHS so Brianna wanted to go private.

"I held out as long as possible because I was worried about the long-term consequences of taking puberty blockers.

"Brianna would say 'I will kill myself if I don't get medication'.

"I agreed for her to go down the medication route."

Brianna’s mother told the court she was “relieved” when she first befriended Jenkinson, who spent weeks planning her murder.

Eddie Ratcliffe. Picture: Handout

Ms Ghey continued: "When police came to the house I just knew something like this was going to happen as it was such a dark time for everyone.

"I can't believe what a change Brianna went through - when she was little Brianna was an energetic ball of joy, but in her later years she was immersed in darkness. It feels like I'm grieving two different people."

The court heard Brianna’s killers had “enjoyed” murdering the teen, with Jenkinson finding the thought of violence “sexually arousing.”

Jenkinson, at the age of 14, had downloaded a Tor internet browser app, to watch videos of the torture and murder of real people, in "red rooms" on the "dark web".

She developed an interest in serial killers, making notes on their methods and admitted enjoying "dark fantasies" about killing and torture.

Scarlett Jenkinson. Picture: Handout

Brianna was lured to the park near Jenkinson's home on a Saturday afternoon, believing she was going to "hang out" with friends.

At around 3pm, Brianna, who had been seen sitting on a bench, was suddenly attacked, possibly initially from behind, with Ratcliffe's hunting knife, which had a 5in (13cm) blade.

The inquest continues.