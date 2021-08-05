Bridgend: Man charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

5 August 2021, 05:44 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 07:41

Tributes were left to Logan near the scene
Tributes were left to Logan near the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi in Bridgend, who was found in a river.

A 30-year-old woman and a teenager have also been charged by detectives over the boy's death.

His body was found in the Ogmore River at the South Wales town on Saturday after officers were called to a report of a missing child.

He was later confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, has been charged with murder.

He has also been charged with perverting the course of justice, along with Angharad Williamson, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age.

All three are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, of South Wales Police, said: "This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan's family and friends.

Police have been investigating Logan's death
Police have been investigating Logan's death. Picture: Alamy

"This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team."

Logan was described as "kind, funny, police, handsome and clever" on social media as family members paid tribute to him.

People were asked to put teddy bears at a lamppost and footbridge near the river.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via mipp.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 2100268674.

