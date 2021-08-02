Bridgend: Tributes paid to 'funny and kind' five-year-old boy found dead in a river

2 August 2021, 11:07

Police have asked for information about the tragedy
Police have asked for information about the tragedy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tributes have been left to the five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river in South Wales.

Two adults and a teenager were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The boy, named locally as Logan, was found in the Ogmore River near Bridgend after police received a report of a missing child early on Saturday.

A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, who all come from the area, are being held in connection with the death, South Wales Police said on Sunday.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else, and an investigation into the death has been launched.

Family friends paid tribute to the "kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever" child on social media.

Anyone looking to pay their respects has been asked to put teddy bears by a lamppost and footbridge near to where the tragedy took place.

Chief Inspector Geraint White said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

"We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.

"If you have any information that can help, please report this to us.

"Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can."

The officer added: "We are keeping an open mind and are working hard to establish the full circumstances of his death so that we can provide answers to his family.

"This is an extensive and sensitive investigation and many people have been affected by this death."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 2100268674.

