Woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident in Broadlands, Bridgend. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

A woman, 31, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old boy in south Wales.

The toddler was found in a critical condition at around 8:30pm on Wednesday at an address in Broadlands, Bridgend.

He later died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and a murder probe has been launched.

She remains in police custody.

Read more: Child under age of 10 among six killed in Plymouth shooting, MP says

Read more: Tributes paid to father stabbed to death 'defending daughter'

#INVESTIGATION | Murder investigation launched following the death of two-year-old boy in hospital earlier today.



A woman has been arrested and is being held in custody on suspicion of murder.#CanYouHelp?#Bridgend #IncidentUpdate



More info: https://t.co/cZCHHHTlvP ^ag — South Wales Police Bridgend (@SWPBridgend) August 12, 2021

Nobody else is being sought in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: "I understand this incident will have caused concerns in the local community, but I must stress we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this matter at this time."

He also asked people not to speculate on social media about the situation during what is "a very difficult time for all concerned".

Liaison officers are working with the family.