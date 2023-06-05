Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony

Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ofcom will not further investigate Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's comments that the Buckingham Palace balcony was "terribly white" during the Coronation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remarks sparked a backlash and the broadcast regulator confirmed it was inundated with more than 8,000 complaints.

Ms Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in the Netflix period show, was covering King Charles's crowning for ITV when she made her comment.

Royals including Charles and Queen Camilla greeted delighted crowds from the balcony/

"We've gone from the rich diversity of the abbey to a terribly white balcony," she said.

"I was very struck by that," Ms Andoh continued.

She later added: "I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking, 'What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'"

Ofcom said on Monday that it would not probe the remarks any further, adding that while some viewers would have “strong feelings” about it, they were a “personal observation” during a “wide-ranging panel discussion” which included diversity topics.

A spokesperson said: "We have concluded our assessment of complaints we received about a comment made during ITV's coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III, and can confirm we will not be pursuing these further.

"We received 8,371 complaints from viewers about a comment made by actress Adjoa Andoh during the live broadcast, which focused on the appearance of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

"Complainants also objected to references to the comment made by ITV News presenters Tom Bradby and Chris Ship.

"While we understand some viewers had strong feelings about this comment, after careful consideration we have concluded that the comment was a personal observation which was part of a wide-ranging panel discussion which also touched on other diversity-related topics, and which contained a range of viewpoints.

"Our decision to not pursue these complaints further also takes into account broadcasters' and guests' right to freedom of expression."

Previously, Ms Andoh said she had not intended to cause upset.

"I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: 'Oh it's so white!' because the day had been so mixed and I didn't mean to upset anybody," she said.