'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' as fans pay up to $1,000 for raw food, budget decor and a pole dancer

25 September 2024, 10:36 | Updated: 25 September 2024, 10:49

'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' after $300 event served raw food and pole dancing as entertainment. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An immersive Bridgerton experience has been branded a "scam" after ticket holders paid up to $1,000 to sit on the flaw eating raw food, while being entertained by a pole dancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The event, based on the hit Netflix series of the same name, saw attendees reportedly pay between $150 to $1,000 for a ticket.

Billed as an opportunity for fans to experience “an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm”, the unofficial event rapidly turned sour, with many likening it to the recent viral Willy Wonka experience.

Fans arrived at the Detroit event on Sunday evening in full Regency-era costumes - a nod to the period drama - with organisers promising "cash prizes" for the "best dressed" attendees.

But fans say the prizes were never awarded, with entertainment coming in the form of a pole dancer, a lone violinist and a "dollar store" decor that consisted of a floral table cloth as a photoshoot backdrop.

The event, which took place at the historic Harmonie club, was organised by event company Uncle & Me LLC - who have been contact by LBC for comment.

However, the event has since been branded "total chaos" by attendees, after food run out within an hour - as those who got served claimed their meal was "raw".

The budget experience led a number of ticket holders to claim they had been "scammed".

Ticket packages included a “Duke and Duchess” option, which supposedly came with a dinner, music, professional dance card and a professional photo - taken in front of a creased tablecloth and sent over airdrop.

One ticket holder claimed "it was totally empty in there", while another attendee wrote on social media: "They didn't even pay the photographer."

The event was originally planned for August, however attendees claim it was cancelled and rescheduled to take place on Sunday, September 22.

One ticket holder, who fell ill before the rescheduled event, claimed organisers "did not provide refunds, nor did they respond to anyone’s email asking for one. At that point I knew I got scammed lol".

Attendees accused the company of lying after organisers also switched the location of the ball following an initial date change.

The company claimed at the time "we have secured a new, larger venue that can accommodate all attendees and more."

But attendees were forced to wait in the rain ahead of the "lackluster" event, with some forced to purchase kitkats from a food vendor inside - the only form of food after the catering ran out.

"They promised a cash prize to the best dressed (didn’t happen), that they’d choose a diamond of the season like they do in the show/other bridgerton inspired balls (didn’t happen), and had an itinerary with contradicting information," explained one attendee.

Taking to X, one ticket holder wrote: "Food apparently ran out after an hour, and some was raw. No one was there to pick up plates, so you had to deal with strangers’ leftovers yourself"

One attendee wrote on Reddit: “No one asked for our tickets so we just walked in.”

"All attendees looked absolutely decked out but there was zero direction. We essentially followed the crowd to the third floor where we saw LOCAL FREAKING VENDORS selling goods like we were at a local festival.

"After seeing people sitting on the floor in disappointment, my wife and I left.”

Taking to social media to express their anger, one attendee branded the event organisers "disorganized, dishonest, and will take your money guilt free".

The event has drawn parallels with a Willy Wonka experience which took place in Glasgow in February.

It follows a similarly chaotic Willy Wonka event which left parents furious after forking out for a 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event for their kids.

The £35-a-ticket event promised a “chocolate fantasy like never before” and a day where “dreams come to life” - but the reality was more like a nightmare.

Organiser House of Illuminati put together the event at the Box Hub in Glasgow and saw hundreds of families purchase tickets.

