Bridgerton has boosted UK economy by £275 million in five years, says Netflix

Hit TV romance series Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million. Picture: Netflix

By Emma Soteriou

Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million over the last five years, Netflix has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Regency-style hit TV series, which premiered the final half of its third season on Thursday, has supported almost 5,000 local businesses in half a decade, according to Netflix.

The figure was calculated in-house by the streaming service and includes direct and indirect spending.

It does not include other benefits from Bridgerton such as increased employee earnings or themed-events and activities around the TV show such as a high tea experience, themed tours and tourism or any shop selling merchandise.

Read more: West End theatre tickets surge with top seats reaching £300 for first time

Read more: Wayne Lineker says he's 'doing ok' after being knocked out by single punch after protecting woman from being harassed

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend Bridgerton Season 3 part 2 premiere. Picture: Alamy

Shondaland chief executive Shonda Rhimes opened trading at London Stock Exchange on Friday to celebrate the figures.

The 54-year-old said: "The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings.

"The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses.

"It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder."

Shonda Rhimes and LSEG CEO Julia Hoggett. Picture: Alamy

Anna Mallett, vice president of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) production at Netflix, said: "The Bridgerton universe is another example of Shonda Rhimes' genius as a storyteller and her global influence.

"We're so excited about the part we've played in bringing these stories to the world.

"As well as an economic boost, the shows have had a huge cultural impact.

"The UK is our home and this is one part of our huge investment in creating stories our members will love."

Julia Hoggett, chief executive, London Stock Exchange plc, said she was "thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact" of the film and creative industries in the UK.