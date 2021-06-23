Brighton 'cat killer' trial: Owners found bleeding pets on doorsteps

23 June 2021, 19:08

Shopping mall security guard Steve Bouquet is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more during a lengthy and gruesome spree
Shopping mall security guard Steve Bouquet is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more during a lengthy and gruesome spree. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

"Shocked" cat owners found their beloved pets bleeding on their doorsteps during a spree of attacks in Brighton, a court has heard.

One woman said: "I immediately thought it was a stab wound," and described how blood "splurted out" from her 11-year-old cat Gideon, who would later recover from his injury.

Shopping mall security guard Steve Bouquet is accused of killing nine cats and injuring seven more during a lengthy and gruesome spree in the East Sussex city.

The attacks left detectives puzzled for months until a cat owner's CCTV appeared to capture an attack on camera, prosecutors say.

Read more: Security guard accused of being Brighton 'cat killer' left police 'stumped', court hears

Bouquet, 54, from Brighton, is standing trial after pleading not guilty to 16 counts of criminal damage in relation to cats and one count of possession of a knife.

On Wednesday, jurors at Chichester Crown Court were told how owners of several cats realised their pets had been injured.

File photo: 16 cats were attacked, nine of which died
File photo: 16 cats were attacked, nine of which died. Picture: MabelAmber / Pixabay

Carolyn Green found her short-haired tabby cat Tommy lying on her doorstep, clearly injured, after only being let out about 15 minutes before.

"I picked Tommy up and noticed blood on my T-shirt," Ms Green said in a statement read out by the prosecution, describing how she then took him to the vet for treatment.

"The vet called and reported that Tommy had been stabbed - I was shocked."

Read more: Brighton 'cat killer': Man charged after 16 pets attacked in Sussex

Tommy had suffered a 4cm cut, the vet discovered, and did not survive his injury.

Penny Vessey told the court that her fluffy black and white cat Rigby was "always incredibly friendly" and liked to lie outside the house so people could stroke her.

But all of that behaviour stopped after Rigby was injured on Halloween night in 2018, she said.

The area had been busy with trick or treaters and Ms Vessey found Rigby the next morning making a mewing sound and not acting like herself.

While Rigby made a physical recovery from her injury, Ms Vessey said it was not until very recently that she has started engaging with people again.

In a statement read out in court, Tina Randall described the moment she discovered that her 11-year-old cat Gideon had been injured in November 2018.

"He was fading and as I picked him up, blood splurted out.

"I immediately thought it was a stab wound."

Gideon eventually recovered from the three-quarter inch wound, she told the court, and vet's bills for his surgery came to more than £1,600.

On Monday, jurors heard that after Bouquet was arrested on June 2 2019, officers searched his house and found a knife in the kitchen area.

Scientific inquiries found his DNA on the handle and domestic cat DNA was found on the blade, the court heard.

The trial continues.

