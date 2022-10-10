Brighton footballer, 24, forced to quit due to heart condition

10 October 2022, 12:51 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 13:55

Brighton's Enock Mwepu who has been forced to retire due to heart condition
Brighton's Enock Mwepu who has been forced to retire due to heart condition. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his football career aged of 24 due to a hereditary heart condition.

Zambian international Mwepu has been diagnosed with a condition that could worsen over time and put him at risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event were he to continue playing.

He was taken ill while on a flight to join up with his country's national team and spent a period in hospital in Mali before returning to Brighton.

After spells with Austrian clubs FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, Mwepu joined Brighton in July 2021 and played 27 times for the club, scoring three goals

In an emotional statement on Twitter, Mwepu wrote: "A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share.

"Some dreams however come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received. This is however not the end of my involvement with football, I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent 12MAN, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, teammates and coaches, and specially everyone at Brighton and Hove Albion."

Enoch Mwepu
Enoch Mwepu. Picture: Alamy

The club's head of medicine and performance Adam Brett said: “It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first, and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves.

New Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

