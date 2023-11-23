Move over Sagrada Familia!: Bristol Airport mocked online over 'multi-faith area' that looks like a 'bus stop'

It is Bristol Airport's newest multi-faith area. Picture: X/Twitter

By Jasmine Moody

The airport unveiled its new multi-faith area on social media but X users were quick to mock its design.

Bristol Airport posted photos of their new multi-faith area, designed to provide users "shelter" and "dignity" during the winter months.

Alongside the photos, Bristol Airport posted a short statement on X/Twitter.

It said: "This week, we have opened a new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone.

"Located just off the Silver Zone roundabout, the new area provides customers with a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones."

The images show the area: a grey metallic box-like structure with large opaque windows.

On the area is a sign, showing a figure praying and text, which reads: "Multi fath area".

This week, we have opened a new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone.



Social media users were quick to comment on the appearance of the multi-faith area.

One user compared it to a "bus stop", and another commented how it would be used as a "smoking area".

Others criticised the size of the area, which makes it inaccessible for Muslims: "How are we Muslims supposed to get our prayer mats to fit when the orientation is not towards Mecca?"

However, other users were more positive about the airport's new structure, with one X/Twitter user saying they "love the idea" but would want the airport to make it more "secure" and "welcoming".

The structure has been compared to a "bus stop" and a "smoking area'. Picture: X/Twitter

A spokesperson from Bristol Airport told LBC: "The new multi-faith space has been created for customers to use whilst at the airport waiting for family and friends in the free waiting zone car park, situated one mile away from the terminal.

"We’ve consulted widely listened to feedback and designed a new specification for future spaces.

"We’ve experienced an increase in customers requiring a multi-faith area in this location.

"This newly created space was provided after consultation with users of the car park to provide immediate shelter and dignity prior to winter – it has been welcomed by the users.

"We also have a multi-faith quiet area in the Departure Lounge of the terminal (situated between the Central Walkway and Gates 32-34 on the first floor) and we are introducing other dedicated areas across the site.”

The airport has since posted another statement on X/Twitter, explaining the decision behind the installation of the multi-faith area.