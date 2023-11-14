Hundreds of Bristol residents forced to leave homes due to major structural fault in tower block

14 November 2023, 18:52

Barton House flats in Barton Hill Bristol UK dating from 1958 which was then England's tallest block of flats outside the capital
Barton House flats in Barton Hill Bristol UK dating from 1958 which was then England's tallest block of flats outside the capital. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Hundreds of Bristol residents have been told to leave their homes due to a “major structural fault” with a council towerblock.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The residents of Barton House in Barton Hill have this evening been evacuated, forcing the 400 residents to find a new place to stay.

The tower block was subject to a number of surveys to assess options for the future of the building due to its age and method of construction.

“The surveys undertaken to three flats out of the 98 in the block indicate that in the event of a fire, explosion or large impact, there is a risk to the structure of the block,” a spokesperson for Bristol Council said.

“As a precautionary measure and to allow for further, more in depth surveys, residents in the block are being asked to leave Barton House immediately."

Bristol City Council is reported to have declared a major incident to help deal with the emergency - but said no immediate risk to life has been discovered.

Residents have reportedly been asked to pack supplies and clothes to last them for several days, and are asked to try and stay with family and friends. Around 100 of the residents are understood to be children.

The issue was discovered after a precautionary survey was carried out on the premises. Bristol Live reported that any fire of high impact situation could cause extensive damage to the building’s structural integrity.

Barton Hill flats and estate, Bristol. Phoenix House flats is painted green
Barton Hill flats and estate, Bristol. Phoenix House flats is painted green. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to ITV News, one resident said they discovered the issue on social media.

“The only thing I knew is I received a message on Facebook saying there is something wrong in Barton Hill," he told the news outlet.

He described his flat as being “bad for two to three months”, saying “half of the ceiling just came away - literally about a month ago”.

"This place should have been knocked down years ago. I don’t know what’s going on. I haven’t got a clue.” Those affected have been asked to contact Wellspring Settlement as an emergency information point.

People affected are being directed to Wellspring Settlement, which is being used as an emergency information point.

For those unable to stay with friends or family, a rest centre has been set up at Tawfiq Masjid & Centre in Barton Hill Trading Estate. Additional sites are now being set up.

It is understood that the issue was discovered yesterday, but the decision to evacuate the building was taken today.

The residents have not been given a timeframe for their return to Barton House, but further surveys will need to be carried out before they can reenter their homes.

Posting on X this evening, Tim Kent, a Liberal Democrat Councillor, said: “A serious structural problem has been found in a tower block in Barton Hill. More will be released by the council.”

Green Party councillor Carla Denyer added on the social media platform: "A high-rise block of @BristolCouncil flats in Lawrence Hill has been found to have a major structural fault, all residents are being asked to evacuate.

“Please don't visit, allow space for the professionals to do their jobs. Local councillor @YassinMohamud20 is on site supporting."

Captain Tom Moore (main) his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (top r) and the Ingram-Moore family home including spa (bottom right)

Inside the fight for Captain Tom's legacy: 'The hero, his daughter and the illegally built home-spa'
Dani Alves

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to face trial on sexual assault charge in Spain

Luis Diaz has been reunited with his family after they were kidnapped

Luis Diaz tearful as he is reunited with his parents after kidnapping ordeal

Man admits spray painting the ulez camera near to his home in Bromley

Ulez camera vandal admits criminal damage with spray paint in first successful prosecution

Rita Roberts was 31 when she moved to Antwerp from Cardiff in February 1992

How the British ‘woman with flower tattoo’ was identified: Name of Belgium murder victim revealed as police hunt killer
Liberian President George Weah

Liberia’s leader faces tight run-off vote for second term against challenger

The daughter of the Hotel Rwanda hero has called for the UK to drop its migrant deportation scheme

'Don't send them to a dictatorship': Daughter of tortured Hotel Rwanda hero demands end to 'unconscionable' migrant plan
The group will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 January

‘The depths of human depravity’: Seven members of Glasgow paedophile gang found guilty

Alistair Macrow was questioned by MPs from the business and trade select committee in the Palace of Westminster today after an investigation uncovered hundreds of allegations of harassment at its restaurants.

McDonald's receives 'one or two' sexual harassment claims from staff every week, UK boss admits
A wounded Palestinian boy in the emergency room of the Shifa Hospital

Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients from Gaza hospital

