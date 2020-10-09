Bristol University halls in self-isolation after 40 students test positive for Covid

9 October 2020, 14:24

The university halls, called The Courtrooms, are owned by the University of Bristol
The university halls, called The Courtrooms, are owned by the University of Bristol. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

Students in a hall of residence in Bristol have been told to self-isolate after 40 tested positive for Covid-19.

The university halls, called The Courtrooms, are owned by the University of Bristol - which has had 254 students and three staff members test positive for coronavirus.

In a statement this morning, the university said: "The University of Bristol is providing help and support to students at The Courtrooms, a residence in Bristol City Centre following a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases.

"Forty students have tested positive which means, in accordance with Public Health England advice, all 300 residents will now have to self-isolate, remain in their flats and only socialise with those in their living circle from this afternoon."

The move is an additional precaution which is over and above the requirement for all students to follow the UK Government and University regulations, the university added.

Any student who flout the rules can expect warnings and fines.

The measures will be in place for 14 days, in accordance with Government guidance.

Pro Vice-Chancellor for Student Experience, Professor Sarah Purdy, said: “The health and safety of our students is a top priority at this very difficult and challenging time.

“We have been actively monitoring coronavirus case numbers across the University community throughout the pandemic and have implemented a range of planned, increasing measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"This has included the self-isolation of a number of living circles within our residences.

“Having reassessed case numbers with colleagues from the Public Health Team today, we have decided that further measures are appropriate at this stage."

There were an average of 17,200 new cases per day of Covid-19 in private households in England

between September 25 and October 1, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from an estimated 8,400 new cases per day for the period from September 18 to 24.

The ONS said there has been a "marked increase" in the rate of new infections over the last six weeks.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

An estimated 224,400 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between September 25 and October 1, the ONS said.

This is the equivalent of around 0.41% of the population.

The figures represent a jump from 116,600 people, or 0.21% of the population, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the previous week of September 18 to 24.

The ONS said its estimates showed the number of infections has "increased rapidly in recent weeks".

