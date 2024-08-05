Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

Simon Robinson. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 27-year-old man has disappeared while on holiday in Thailand, with his phone signal going dark as he headed to the airport to fly home.

Simon Robinson, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, had been due to fly back to the UK from Bangkok on July 26.

However, it is unclear whether he boarded his flight from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

He disappeared just five minutes before he was due to reach the airport - with his phone signal last being detected there.

The 27-year-old's family and friends have since shared appeals in a bid to track him down, having also opened a case with the embassy.

Simon is described as 6ft 2, of regular build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His sister said in a Facebook post that she was "going out of my mind" following his disappearance.

In an update on Monday, she said: "It has come to light that Simon may have boarded his flight on Friday 26th even though the UK police confirmed he didn’t. I am waiting for a call back from the police and embassy in Helsinki.

"Thank you for everyone’s support. I don’t have any new updates. The UK police were waiting to hear from Interpol and I have a case open with the embassy and I have got to speak with them tomorrow.

"I am receiving hundreds of messages and I don’t have time to reply to them all. I am thankful for everyone’s support and sharing.

"All anyone can do at the moment is if you are in Bangkok and see him contact the police or ask Simon to call me and if you’re in another country just keeping sharing the picture. As soon as I have any information I will update on here.

"Forever grateful - let’s get Simon home."

A friend of Simon's said they were particularly concerned as it was his 27th birthday on August 1 but there was no update from him.

Sharing an image of him online on August 2, Sam Champ said: "One of my dear friends has gone missing in Bangkok, he hasn't been heard from since the 26th of July.

"He was supposed to board a flight that day and he didn't show up. It was his 27th birthday yesterday and everyone is growing very concerned. He has been reported as a missing person.

"I've attached a picture of him, his name is Simon Robinson and he's from Lincolnshire. If anyone could share this post onward to anyone in Bangkok or Thailand I'd be so grateful."

It comes after an Australian tourist also went missing in Thailand in July.

Student Kieran James Cramer, 28, arrived in the country on July 1 but disappeared for just over two weeks, with his family unable to contact him.

He was found in Bangkok on July 24.