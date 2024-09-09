Brit, 87, arrested in Greece after 'trying to suffocate sick and bedridden wife with pillow'

By Emma Soteriou

A 87-year-old Brit has been arrested for attempted murder in Greece after allegedly trying to suffocate his wife with a pillow.

The pensioner is accused of attacking his 'sick and bedridden' wife in the flat they shared in Paleo Faliro, just outside of Athens.

He told police that he tried to kill her as she "asked him to and wanted to die", according to local media.

The man then went to a flat on a different floor to tell a friend what he had done, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported.

Officers reportedly found the woman still alive and lying naked on the bed in the flat.

She was rushed to Janeio hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

It comes after pensioner David Hunter was jailed in 2022 following the death of his terminally-ill wife in Cyprus.

Hunter smothered his cancer-stricken wife at home in Cyprus.

He told the court at the time that his wife had "begged" him to kill her to end her suffering.

He was cleared of murder and instead convicted of manslaughter.