Brit, 87, arrested in Greece after 'trying to suffocate sick and bedridden wife with pillow'

9 September 2024, 10:04 | Updated: 9 September 2024, 10:11

A pensioner allegedly tried to suffocate his wife with a pillow in their Paleo Faliro apartment
A pensioner allegedly tried to suffocate his wife with a pillow in their Paleo Faliro apartment. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 87-year-old Brit has been arrested for attempted murder in Greece after allegedly trying to suffocate his wife with a pillow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pensioner is accused of attacking his 'sick and bedridden' wife in the flat they shared in Paleo Faliro, just outside of Athens.

He told police that he tried to kill her as she "asked him to and wanted to die", according to local media.

The man then went to a flat on a different floor to tell a friend what he had done, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported.

Read more: Police probe ‘assault’ on medical witness by activist with 'pro-Lucy Letby' beliefs

Read more: 'Dangerous' British prisoner escapes high-security Portuguese jail with four others using handmade rope

Officers reportedly found the woman still alive and lying naked on the bed in the flat.

She was rushed to Janeio hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

It comes after pensioner David Hunter was jailed in 2022 following the death of his terminally-ill wife in Cyprus.

Hunter smothered his cancer-stricken wife at home in Cyprus.

He told the court at the time that his wife had "begged" him to kill her to end her suffering.

He was cleared of murder and instead convicted of manslaughter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The government's plan to means test winter fuel payments has been blasted as 'cruel' ahead of a vote on the matter.

‘Cruel’ winter fuel payment cut blasted by unions as Starmer faces revolt and calls grow for U-turn

Ali, pictured with husband David O’Mahoney, revealed she is battling breast cancer

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian, 42, reveals cancer diagnosis after finding lump while breastfeeding

Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province,

Vietnam storm death toll rises after bus swept away and bridge collapses

The maternal grandfather of the Georgia high school shooting suspect Colt Gray has called for the 14-year-old's father Colin Gray to face the death penalty.

Grandfather of Georgia high school shooting suspect Colt Gray demands death penalty for the 14-year-old's father

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children

Major probe launched into Great Ormond Street after 721 children treated by 'rogue' surgeon

Jamie Lee Curtis poses with her award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for The Bear

Shogun wins 14 Emmys at Creative Arts ceremony with Jamie Lee Curtis honoured

Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, escaped jail along with four other dangerous inmates

'Dangerous' British prisoner escapes high-security Portuguese jail with four others using handmade rope

Families of Lucy Letby victims facing 'anxiety' and 'gaps' in understanding as speculation over killer nurse's innocence grows

Families of Lucy Letby victims facing 'anxiety' and 'gaps' in understanding as speculation over killer nurse's innocence grows
A bridge collapse due to floods triggered by typhoon Yagi in Phu Tho province

Bridge collapses as more rain falls in Vietnam, raising storm death toll to 21

A medical witness is said to have been physically assaulted by an activist with 'pro-Letby' beliefs

Police probe ‘assault’ on medical witness by activist with 'pro-Lucy Letby' beliefs

Papua New Guinea Pope

Activists criticise high cost of Pope Francis’ visit to East Timor

Algeria Election

Algerian President Tebboune re-elected with disputed landslide

King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother Prince Andrew over his continued refusal to leave Royal Lodge

King Charles ‘losing patience’ with Prince Andrew in row over Royal Lodge

Domestic abuse victims are having 'sleepless nights' ahead of the Government's temporary early release scheme in prisons, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner has said.

Victims 'having sleepless nights' ahead of early prison release scheme, says domestic abuse commissioner

The Lucy Letby inquiry is set to look at whether the killer nurse was enabled to commit her vile crimes by NHS failure to implement changes after the murders by Beverley Allitt and Harold Shipman.

Lucy Letby inquiry to look at links of killer nurse's crimes to Harold Shipman and Beverley Allitt murders

The NHS is going backwards on basic health care for the first time in 50 years, a bombshell new report has claimed.

NHS progress on basics 'going backwards' for first time in 50 years, wide-ranging Darzi review says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Up to 50 MPs are ready to rebel against Sir Keir Starmer's plans to cut the winter fuel allowance - as the Prime Minister faces a crunch on the policy this week.

Up to 50 MPs 'to not vote for Starmer's winter fuel cuts' - as charities warn that pensioners will die
Idris Elba is set to visit Downing Street as part of a joint crusade with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to end knife crime in Britain.

Starmer to meet actor and campaigner Idris Elba at Downing Street as he launches new anti-knife crime crusade
Scandal-hit former Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice is set for a TV comeback - with the dancer signing up to star on the Italian version of the show.

Former Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice set for major TV return after bombshell Amanda Abbington allegations
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez waves to supporters during a political event in Caracas in June

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate flees to exile in Spain

Kentucky Shooting

Kentucky police search for gunman after five wounded on busy highway

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shows love for tennis at US Open final

Sickening footage has emerged on social media of Irish football supporters taunting England fans using a shocking chant about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Irish fans cruelly taunt England fans by mocking Elizabeth II on second anniversary of her death
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar to headline at Super Bowl half-time show

Georgia High School Shooting

Mother of Georgia shooting suspect ‘warned school of extreme emergency’

Labour heavyweight and former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has told LBC that people could die if the Government pushes ahead with its cuts to winter fuel payments.

'There will be more deaths': Former Labour MP John McDonnell tells LBC he will not vote to scrap winter fuel benefits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit