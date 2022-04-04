Brit Dad and son, 9, killed and two injured in landslide on Australian holiday

A British father and son have died in a landslide at Wentworth Falls in the Blue Mountains in Australia. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A British father and son have died in a landslide in the Blue Mountains in Australia with the mother and second son in critical condition.

The man, 49, and nine-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene on the Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist hiking trail to the east of Sydney, around 1:30pm on Monday.

The mother, 50, and second son, 14, were airlifted to hospital with severe head and abdominal injuries.They were sedated and put on assisted breathing before being flown for medical treatment.

A 15-year-old daughter walked away from the scene with the help of emergency services and taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead for treatment for shock and "extreme distress".

All five involved in the tragedy were members of a British family on holiday in Australia.

Police have launched an investigation into how the rockslide took place and why the trail was open to tourists following days of heavy rainfall in the region.

New South Wales Ambulance Acting Chief Superintendent Stewart Clarke said the woman and 14-year-old were winched out of the site via helicopter around 6pm on Monday, more than four hours after the tragedy took place.

He said emergency crews had struggled to reach the "extremely dangerous, unstable" scene due to difficult and slippery terrain following weeks of sustained rainfall.

"This was a really complex and delicate rescue operation for our crews who were working to access patients in rugged bushland and were navigating unstable ground," he said.

Clarke said the scene was "exceptionally confronting and heartbreaking" for all involved and a "truly tragic ending to what I'm sure was meant to be a pleasant day out".

"It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event."

It was not immediately clear whether the family were under rocks that fell on walking on a trail that collapsed or who called emergency services.

Seven paramedic crews and two rescue helicopters including special operations medics and a critical care doctor were sent to the scene.

Local police, Police Rescue, Fire and Rescue NSW, National Parks & Wildlife Services, Blue Mountains detectives, PolAir and rescue helicopters all took part in the rescue efforts.

The steep 5km hiking trail, listed by the NSW National Park Service as a "challenging" grade 4 difficulty trail, was open to the public on Monday and conditions for walking were "good" despite days of heavy rainfall.