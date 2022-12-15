Brit father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved'

15 December 2022, 15:15 | Updated: 15 December 2022, 15:33

Martin Andrew Dyer, 55, lost his life on Sunday, July 14 near Annecy in the south-east of France.
Martin Andrew Dyer, 55, lost his life on Sunday, July 14 near Annecy in the south-east of France.

By Chris Samuel

A British father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved', an inquest heard, as his family paid heartfelt tribute to a man 'loved by many'.

Mr Dyer, of Rhyd y Byll in Rhewl, near Ruthin, was a seasoned paraglider who had often flown from Wales but had 'started to dream of bigger and better things' according to his daughter, Beth.

The former Ipswich Town footballer and Ruthin Town Reserves manager, was planning on visiting the French Alps years earlier but had to cancel his trip due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Dyer, who also used to run the Corporation pub in Ruthin, eventually made it there in July and was joined later by friend and fellow flier Brian Sanders, whom he'd been on two other holidays with.

He told inquest that conditions on July 14 were 'windy and not ideal for mountain flying'.

The two men took off separately that day and Mr Sanders said he became worried after seeing pieces of orange fabric that matched Mr Dyer's paraglider at the bottom of a prominent rock structure in Talloires-Montmin in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

A mountain rescue team attended the scene and Mr Dyer was pronounced dead at 6.15pm.

At the inquest, his daughter Beth said the family's 'worst fear came true' when they heard he had died, but 'cannot hate a sport that brought him so much joy'.

He had previously told his family: 'If I die, at least I die doing what I love', the inquest heard.

His body was repatriated back to the UK, triggering the inquest proceedings.

Recording a conclusion of misadventure, the coroner John Gittins told Mr Dyer's family he hoped knowing his death occurred in "circumstances when he could not have looked any happier" brought them comfort

At the inquest, his daughter Beth said the family's 'worst fear came true' when they heard he had died, but 'cannot hate a sport that brought him so much joy'.

A statement issued on the family's behalf in July read: 'We are all truly heartbroken to have lost our Dad. He was full of life and laughter, and would drop everything in an instant if any of us needed him.

'He encouraged us in everything we did, and made us believe we could achieve anything we put our minds to.

'The hole he leaves behind in our lives will be felt by so many, as he was loved by so many.

'He was a very funny man, and was always spreading joy to others. Although our hearts are heavy, the memories we have shared will live on forever.'

