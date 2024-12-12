Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney

12 December 2024, 01:06

Patricia Bunting
Patricia Bunting. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A British grandmother has been left fighting for her life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for her "last trip abroad" to Disney.

Patricia Bunting, 76, spent two years saving up so she could take two of her sons and grandson to Walt Disney World.

She wanted to return to her "happy place" one final time before her health deteriorated further - but refused to pay for travel insurance when she was quoted more than £3,000.

Ms Bunting currently uses three different inhalers to ease breathing difficulties and relies on a walker to get around.

However, having taken out travel insurance before and "never had to use it" she decided to risk it for her final trip.

She enjoyed three weeks in Florida before complaining of exhaustion on November 23 - just five days before she was due to fly home.

Ms Bunting was rushed to hospital, spending five days in intensive care with Covid and flu before developing pneumonia.

Sharing an update on GoFundMe, her daughter, Emma Bunting, said: "Thank you so so much for your kindness and generosity.

"Unfortunately, my mum has now developed pneumonia as well as still battling covid and influenza. She is still a very poorly lady in critical care in the US.

"I can’t thank you enough for your kindness and generosity."

Patricia Bunting
Patricia Bunting. Picture: GoFundMe

Ms Bunting's family are now desperately trying to get her home so she can receive treatment on the NHS.

Due to her current state, she would be unable to return home without medical help. She would need a bed, oxygen and assistance in the air, her daughter said.

She has since flown out to be with her mother as she remains in critical care weeks on.

"She’s scared of passing away in a US hospital far from her family," Emma Bunting told The Tampa Bay Times.

"I want nothing more than to have mum home for Christmas so she’s surrounded by all the love of her family."

Ms Bunting comes from Wigan and has three sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

The family has reached out to the UK Embassy in Miami but says officials only asked how they planned to pay for the medical bills.

A fundraiser has since been set up with a statement saying: "Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you can’t donate, please help by sharing this page with your network.

"The more people who see this, the closer we get to bringing my mum home."

Puberty blockers have been banned in the UK

The ban on puberty blockers undermines the well-being, safety and mental health of trans youth
'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories

'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories
Sir Elton John says legalising cannabis is 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Sir Elton John says legalising cannabis is 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

Jose De la Torre

Star of hit Netflix show Top Boy dead at 37 - months after revealing 'serious illness' diagnosis
Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion 'publicly executed by rebels'

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’
Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad's father in brutal dictator's home town

Syrian rebels burn coffin of Assad's father in brutal dictator's home town

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus court jails journalist for four years for criticising president

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

'A slap in the face': No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

‘A slap in the face’: No prosecution over Post Office Horizon scandal until at least 2027

Firefighter accused of 'queue jumping' following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man

Firefighter accused of ‘queue jumping’ following sex change announcement after failing to 'make the grade' as man

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

Starmer's 'Plan for Change' hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Lateness isn't just inconvenient - it's unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

