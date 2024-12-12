Brit grandmother, 76, fighting for life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for 'last trip' to Disney

Patricia Bunting. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A British grandmother has been left fighting for her life in Florida after refusing to pay for travel insurance for her "last trip abroad" to Disney.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Patricia Bunting, 76, spent two years saving up so she could take two of her sons and grandson to Walt Disney World.

She wanted to return to her "happy place" one final time before her health deteriorated further - but refused to pay for travel insurance when she was quoted more than £3,000.

Ms Bunting currently uses three different inhalers to ease breathing difficulties and relies on a walker to get around.

However, having taken out travel insurance before and "never had to use it" she decided to risk it for her final trip.

She enjoyed three weeks in Florida before complaining of exhaustion on November 23 - just five days before she was due to fly home.

Ms Bunting was rushed to hospital, spending five days in intensive care with Covid and flu before developing pneumonia.

Read more: Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi 'found safe' a month after 'disappearing from airport'

Read more: 'He taps into British frustrations': James Cleverly fires warning shot at Kemi Badenoch over Farage's threat to Tories

Sharing an update on GoFundMe, her daughter, Emma Bunting, said: "Thank you so so much for your kindness and generosity.

"Unfortunately, my mum has now developed pneumonia as well as still battling covid and influenza. She is still a very poorly lady in critical care in the US.

"I can’t thank you enough for your kindness and generosity."

Patricia Bunting. Picture: GoFundMe

Ms Bunting's family are now desperately trying to get her home so she can receive treatment on the NHS.

Due to her current state, she would be unable to return home without medical help. She would need a bed, oxygen and assistance in the air, her daughter said.

She has since flown out to be with her mother as she remains in critical care weeks on.

"She’s scared of passing away in a US hospital far from her family," Emma Bunting told The Tampa Bay Times.

"I want nothing more than to have mum home for Christmas so she’s surrounded by all the love of her family."

Ms Bunting comes from Wigan and has three sons, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

The family has reached out to the UK Embassy in Miami but says officials only asked how they planned to pay for the medical bills.

A fundraiser has since been set up with a statement saying: "Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you can’t donate, please help by sharing this page with your network.

"The more people who see this, the closer we get to bringing my mum home."