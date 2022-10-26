Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A British man has been killed after being hit by a teenage motorist who desperately tried to save him.

The unnamed 57-year-old was fatally knocked down while crossing the road at a shopping centre in Biggera Waters, Queensland, Australia.

The 19-year-old driver who hit him in his white Holden Colorado got out to try and save him but emergency services declared him dead.

He was hit at about 9.15am UK time – 5.15pm local.

Police said in a statement: "Preliminary information indicates the 57-year-old man was crossing Oxley Drive when he was struck by a white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility travelling south.

"The driver, a 19-year-old Biggera Waters man stopped and rendered immediate assistance to the man ahead of the emergency response, however the pedestrian died at the scene.

"The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate and are appealing for witnesses, especially those with dashcam vision or CCTV of the crash, or the moments leading up to it to come forward."