Brit, 18, sentenced to one-year in Dubai jail for ‘holiday romance’ pleads ‘let me go home’

12 December 2024, 14:34 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 14:41

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him
Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him. Picture: Detained in Dubai/Getty

By Asher McShane

A British teen jailed in Dubai after having a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl from London has pleaded with the emirate's ruler to "let me go home".

Speaking from temporary accommodation while on bail, Marcus Fakana told campaign group Detained in Dubai: "My family and I are devastated and in shock."

"I never intended to break the law. It didn't occur to me at the time and for that, I'm sorry. I am asking His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to please forgive me and pardon me. "

"Let me go home. Please give me my life back."

Marcus has been sent to prison for a year after the relationship with the teenager, who is now also 18.

He is expected to appeal his sentence.

Mr Fakana feels abandoned by the British government, according to the campaign group Detained in Dubai. The family appealed for help from Foreign Secretary David Lammy - who is also their MP - after Mr Fakana was arrested.

The problem began in August when Mr Fakana, 18, struck up a holiday romance with the woman while on holiday in Dubai with his parents.

The Tottenham-born teenager was allegedly reported to Dubai’s authorities by the girl’s mother after their fling was discovered.

The girl, also from London, was reportedly back in the UK when her mother made the allegation.

Mr Fakana was arrested by local police and has been in custody since September.

Dubai recently legalised sex outside of marriage - but both parties must be over 18.

In a statement posted on social media, Ms Stirling said: "The UK was once the most diplomatically influential Western country in the Middle East.

"Now, we are seeing countries like Canada, Malaysia, Ireland and the US leaving the UK way behind.

"The Labour government should be ashamed they have not secured the freedom of a teenage tourist. It wasn't a difficult job."

Ms Stirling said Mr Fakana, who has been held in Dubai since September, will appeal against his sentence and was "desperately hoping to come home this week".

According to the human rights group, the holiday became “a months-long ordeal that could lead to 20 years in prison.”

Mr Fakana said: “We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict.

"My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy."

Earlier, Mr Fakana’s parent issued a statement pleading for help from both the public and Dubai’s ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

His parents said: “We've sought assistance from Foreign secretary David Lammy to ensure his right to upheld and we ask Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, to please let our boy come home.

“This ordeal has caused us terrible emotional and financial strain and every day is an emotional battle."

A fundraiser for Mr Fakana has raised over £34,000.

Dubai Public Prosecution said earlier: "Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother - being the legal guardian - filed the complaint.

"Dubai's legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings."

Ms Stirling added: "I urge young people and parents to reconsider holidays in Dubai where so many people find themselves at risk of unfair and lengthy detention in prisons notorious for human rights abuses and torture.

"Holidaymakers should book elsewhere until Marcus is free."

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family.”

