'War hero' Brit killed by Russian forces while serving as a medic in Ukraine

Craig Mackintosh was killed while serving as a medic in Ukraine. . Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

A "selfless" British man has been killed while serving as a medic in the war in Ukraine, his sister has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford in Norfolk, died on August 24, according to his sister Lorna.

Ms Mackintosh has set up a fundraiser to bring her "war hero" brother home.

She said: "Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this war torn country.

"In the line of duty, helping others he lost his life. This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home."

She said it would cost around £4,000 to bring his body back to the UK.

"We have spoken to an international funeral provider and it's going to cost around £4,000 to have him repatriated back to the UK.

"He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home to have the service he deserves. A true hero's service surrounded by his family and friends. Please, please help to bring our hero home."

Thousands of homes have been destroyed in the war in Ukraine. . Picture: Getty

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe had raised nearly £5,000.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities."

Read more: UK response to Ukraine war 'the manifestation of Global Britain', says ex CIA boss

The British government has warned people not to travel to Ukraine, although a Georgian commander in the country has said around 3,000 Brits are fighting on the Ukrainian side.

Read more: British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces

The UK has sent hundreds of millions of pounds worth of military aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February.

Read more: Two more Brits captured in Ukraine face death penalty as Russia labels them 'mercenaries'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country's president, has praised Boris Johnson and the UK for standing by his country and providing support.