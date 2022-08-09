Family of Brit mum who died on plane in front of her kids was 'so excited' about returning to UK

9 August 2022, 10:13

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.
Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK. Picture: GoFundMe

By Sophie Barnett

The family of a "devoted" midwife who died on a plane in front of her children had been "so excited" about returning to their home in the UK after 15 years living in Hong Kong, neighbours revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Helen Rhodes, 46, was returning to the UK with her husband Simon, 49, and their two children Nathan and Emma on August 5, for a "new adventure", when she tragically died in her sleep in front of her devastated children and husband.

The "one of a kind" mother was found "unresponsive" a few hours into the flight, and tragically could not be resuscitated.

For the remaining eight hours of the flight, Mrs Rhodes' broken children sat next to their mum in a "breathless sleep" until they landed in Frankfurt.

John Moore, neighbour for "many years" to Mr and Mrs Rhodes, told the MailOnline that Mrs Rhodes' mother said her daughter died of a "suspected heart attack".

"I just can't understand it," he told the website.

Read more: 'Devoted' mum dies on plane in front of her two children and husband

Read more: 'We've had enough!': Nurses to vote on first ever strike in England and Wales

"She was so fit and healthy and she worked in the medical profession. They have had this house for many years. They moved to Hong Kong about 15 years ago. They didn't rent it out. They kept it.

"They were going to have the house done up and were looking forward to coming back home and beginning a new life.

"We knew they were coming back for good. They were so excited about it. They were supposed to be back on Friday but then this happened."

Another neighbour, who said they knew the family well, said they used to come back every summer and they were "having a great life" in Hong Kong.

They added that Mrs Rhodes' side of the family live nearby, where Mr Rhodes and the children are staying and taking care of each other following the tragedy.

A GoFundMe page, set up in the wake of the tragedy, has now reached over £20,000.

Close family friend Jayne Jeje set up the fundraiser to help the family get the mother-of-two's body brought home and to "honour our dear friend Helen".

Read more: 'Sweet and caring' girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park pictured as friends pay tribute

Ms Jeje said her friend's "traumatising" death unfolded in front of her children on Friday.

She said Mrs Rhodes was "excited and nervous" about the move, but was looking forward to seeing her elderly parents, whom she hadn't seen since before the pandemic began three years ago.

She described her friend as "one of a kind" and a "gem", who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

She was the "pulse of her community" in Tung Chung, Hong Kong, and was a member of a tight knit group, called Tung Chung Mums, Ms Jeje added.

Andrew Spires, admin of Tung Chung Tower Communities' Facebook page, paid tribute to Mrs Rhodes.

He said: "Sadly Tung Chung's very own Helen Rhodes passed away on a flight back to the UK. She was with her husband Simon, and two kids.

"I knew Helen only on a 'school gates' level but she was the most caring, generous and thoughtful person; also the most chatty! Tung Chung and school pick-up won't be the same without you.

"Wishing all the best to her family going forward - I hope they eventually find some peace.

"Live life to the fullest folks, and hugs the ones you love."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tube, train and bus strikes are set to cripple UK in August

Tube, train and bus strike dates: When are the walkouts set to cripple UK in August

Breaking
An amber warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office.

Amber warning for 35C extreme temperatures issued by Met Office ahead of four-day second heatwave

Kyra Hill, had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl's birthday when she disappeared at Liquid Leisure water park

'Sweet and caring' girl, 11, who died at Windsor water park pictured as friends pay tribute

NHS nurses are set to vote on industrial action next month.

'We've had enough!': Nurses to vote on first ever strike in England and Wales

Summer hosepipe bans could continue until October with no "meaningful rainfall" forecast

Hosepipe bans could last until October as Brits brace for 36C heatwave this week

The FBI has conducted a search of Former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of probe into missing White House records

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease with John Travolta

'We will all be together again': John Travolta leads tributes to Olivia Newton-John

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris' 'summer of drift': PM accused of ignoring cost of living crisis as Tory candidates pledge to take action

The York Dungeon has refused to make changes.

'Woke' parents demand York Dungeon rename 'offensive' Dick Turpin ride

Olivia Newton-John starred in Grease

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies age 73 after long battle with breast cancer

Another heatwave is on the way

Heatwave returns: Health chiefs issue level 3 alert ahead of 30C temperatures

Boris Johnson won't step in ahead of the appointment of his successor next month

Boris Johnson accused of 'shrugging his shoulders' on cost of living crisis

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat restaurant probed by council over planning loophole

Ryan Giggs is accused of assaulting and controlling behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, which he denies.

'Idolised' Ryan Giggs had 'sinister side' and 'abused woman he professed to love', court hears

Helen Rhodes (right) tragically died on a flight from Hong Kong to the UK.

'Devoted' mum dies on plane in front of her two children and husband

Archie Battersbee: Experts must 'improve communication skills' in wake of tragic case, says ethics expert

Archie Battersbee's death must lead to better communication between hospitals and parents, ethics expert says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Three dead and dozens injured after arrest operation by Israeli troops

Japan Nagasaki Anniversary

Nagasaki mayor warns of ‘present nuclear crisis’ on anniversary of US bombing

Kenya Election

Voting under way in Kenya’s presidential election

Election 2022 Wisconsin Governor

Trump’s home in Florida searched by FBI ‘in White House records probe’

South Korea Weather

Eight dead in Seoul after torrential rain turns streets into rivers

Former President Donald Trump delivers the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Former president Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

Film-Lars von Trier-Parkinson’s

Dancer in the Dark director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Trident test

Russia halts US inspections of its nuclear arsenals

Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crimes

Father and son get life sentences for hate crime over black jogger’s murder

Russia Ukraine War

Russia and Ukraine trade claims over shelling of nuclear power station again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London