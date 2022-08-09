Family of Brit mum who died on plane in front of her kids was 'so excited' about returning to UK

The family of a "devoted" midwife who died on a plane in front of her children had been "so excited" about returning to their home in the UK after 15 years living in Hong Kong, neighbours revealed.

Helen Rhodes, 46, was returning to the UK with her husband Simon, 49, and their two children Nathan and Emma on August 5, for a "new adventure", when she tragically died in her sleep in front of her devastated children and husband.

The "one of a kind" mother was found "unresponsive" a few hours into the flight, and tragically could not be resuscitated.

For the remaining eight hours of the flight, Mrs Rhodes' broken children sat next to their mum in a "breathless sleep" until they landed in Frankfurt.

John Moore, neighbour for "many years" to Mr and Mrs Rhodes, told the MailOnline that Mrs Rhodes' mother said her daughter died of a "suspected heart attack".

"I just can't understand it," he told the website.

"She was so fit and healthy and she worked in the medical profession. They have had this house for many years. They moved to Hong Kong about 15 years ago. They didn't rent it out. They kept it.

"They were going to have the house done up and were looking forward to coming back home and beginning a new life.

"We knew they were coming back for good. They were so excited about it. They were supposed to be back on Friday but then this happened."

Another neighbour, who said they knew the family well, said they used to come back every summer and they were "having a great life" in Hong Kong.

They added that Mrs Rhodes' side of the family live nearby, where Mr Rhodes and the children are staying and taking care of each other following the tragedy.

A GoFundMe page, set up in the wake of the tragedy, has now reached over £20,000.

Close family friend Jayne Jeje set up the fundraiser to help the family get the mother-of-two's body brought home and to "honour our dear friend Helen".

Ms Jeje said her friend's "traumatising" death unfolded in front of her children on Friday.

She said Mrs Rhodes was "excited and nervous" about the move, but was looking forward to seeing her elderly parents, whom she hadn't seen since before the pandemic began three years ago.

She described her friend as "one of a kind" and a "gem", who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

She was the "pulse of her community" in Tung Chung, Hong Kong, and was a member of a tight knit group, called Tung Chung Mums, Ms Jeje added.

Andrew Spires, admin of Tung Chung Tower Communities' Facebook page, paid tribute to Mrs Rhodes.

He said: "Sadly Tung Chung's very own Helen Rhodes passed away on a flight back to the UK. She was with her husband Simon, and two kids.

"I knew Helen only on a 'school gates' level but she was the most caring, generous and thoughtful person; also the most chatty! Tung Chung and school pick-up won't be the same without you.

"Wishing all the best to her family going forward - I hope they eventually find some peace.

"Live life to the fullest folks, and hugs the ones you love."