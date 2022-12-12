Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

12 December 2022, 15:43 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 15:51

1
1. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

By Chris Samuel

A British man who went missing in Kenya for four days, prompting panic from his family, has been found in a pub.

Nelson Newbery disappeared on December 6, prompting Kenya's elite crime units to launch a search in Nairobi.

Mr Newbery started working in Nairobi in June as a COO for ChaiT Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Briton went out to buy a replacement SIM card last Tuesday and never returned, prompting his dad to fly out there from the UK.

Apparent footage of Mr Newbery on the day he went missing shows him in Sarit shopping centre in the Kenyan capital, sporting a black T-shirt and carrying a bag.

Read more: Snow chaos with drivers stuck all night on M25, trains and buses cancelled and schools shut - and there’s more on way

Read more: Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK

Police said they found the 22-year-old under the influence of drugs and alcohol after 'storming' a local pub in Uthiru, situated on the northwest side of Nairobi's city centre, and found the young man safe and having drinks with new friends.

The Briton went out to buy a replacement SIM card last Tuesday and never returned, prompting his dad to fly out there from the UK.
The Briton went out to buy a replacement SIM card last Tuesday and never returned, prompting his dad to fly out there from the UK. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

“A British citizen who has been missing since Tuesday, 6 December, has finally been found by detectives," Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

Newbery reunited with his father.
Newbery reunited with his father. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

It released photos of Mr Newbery, who appeared to have a facial injury, and his father.

Its statement continued: “[He] was found at a local pub in Uthiru, Kiambu county, where he was drinking with newly found friends and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

A statement said Mr Newbery was found drinking with newly found friends and 'appeared to be under the influence of drugs'.
A statement said Mr Newbery was found drinking with newly found friends and 'appeared to be under the influence of drugs'. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

"The young man has since been reunited with his father who has just jetted in from the UK to the good news of his son being found."

Police said Mr Newbery was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last public Confederate monument

St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts

National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

Ukrainian children with therapy dog Bice

Dog therapy comforts children facing trauma of war in Ukraine

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

Police have declared an emergency after the shooting

Three people including two police shot dead in ambush in rural Australia

1

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni pays tribute to friend among three killed in Rome bar shooting

The crowd at Stansted Airport waiting for a flight

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Stansted Airport after flights severely delayed after snow

Nurses and ambulance staff from the NHS

NHS strike dates and times: Why nurses and ambulances are striking this December

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station

Commuters enjoy snowball fight at West Ham station as Brits battle snow chaos

People protest in front of the Iranian embassy in Berlin against the execution of Mohsen Shekari

Man publicly executed in Iran for alleged protest crimes

Latest News

See more Latest News

The board of Beira's Place.

JK Rowling launches new women-only sexual abuse support centre

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano could be in final days

Police searching the bank of the lake this morning and right, officers at the scene last night

Three boys aged eight, ten and 11 die and six-year-old critical after falling through ice at Solihull lake
London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday

Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

The scene at the Balashikha shopping centre

Second Moscow shopping centre hit by fire

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

Double amputee Tony, 8, was stranded at Gatwick and his wheelchair was 'bent'. Right - passengers sleep on the floor at the airport

Double amputee, Tony Hudgell, 8, left stranded at Gatwick for five hours and £6,500 wheelchair ‘twisted and bent’
The Bear Inn came to the rescue after dozens of motorists were stranded on the A22 in Sussex

Dozens of stranded motorists take refuge in a pub overnight after heavy snow pounds Sussex

Nurses striking outside Downing Street and Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says 19% pay rise for nurses is 'unaffordable' as he pleas for last-ditch talks to stop strikes
Thor lounging on the beach in Hampshire

Thor the Walrus takes a nap on Hampshire beach - and public urged not to approach

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick helps caller find job as gov't pushed to get over 50s back to work

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan

Caller moved by Doria Ragland's admission that she didn't have childhood race talks with Meghan
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit