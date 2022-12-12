Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

1. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

By Chris Samuel

A British man who went missing in Kenya for four days, prompting panic from his family, has been found in a pub.

Nelson Newbery disappeared on December 6, prompting Kenya's elite crime units to launch a search in Nairobi.

Mr Newbery started working in Nairobi in June as a COO for ChaiT Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Briton went out to buy a replacement SIM card last Tuesday and never returned, prompting his dad to fly out there from the UK.

Apparent footage of Mr Newbery on the day he went missing shows him in Sarit shopping centre in the Kenyan capital, sporting a black T-shirt and carrying a bag.

Police said they found the 22-year-old under the influence of drugs and alcohol after 'storming' a local pub in Uthiru, situated on the northwest side of Nairobi's city centre, and found the young man safe and having drinks with new friends.

“A British citizen who has been missing since Tuesday, 6 December, has finally been found by detectives," Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

Newbery reunited with his father. Picture: Directorate of Criminal Investigations

It released photos of Mr Newbery, who appeared to have a facial injury, and his father.

Its statement continued: “[He] was found at a local pub in Uthiru, Kiambu county, where he was drinking with newly found friends and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

"The young man has since been reunited with his father who has just jetted in from the UK to the good news of his son being found."

Police said Mr Newbery was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.