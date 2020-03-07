Brit woman 'missing' in Fiji found at eco retreat

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, was found at the eco retreat. Picture: Namosi Eco Retreat/Facebook

British woman reported missing in Fiji has been found at an eco retreat, her family said today.

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, had not contacted her family since February 26 when she arrived in the South Pacific country.

On Saturday morning, the Namosi Eco Retreat posted a photo of the young woman on their Facebook page, thanking her for coming to stay with them.

They wished her "safe travels" and said "the village kids miss you already".

Cumbria Police had launched an appeal to find the woman, originally from Whitehaven.

In a Facebook post her sister said Ms O'Sullivan was "oblivious to the world search party looking for her".

Franciene Nicholson thanked police in the UK and on the island for going the "extra mile" to find her sister, and added: "Sometimes social media is portrayed in a negative light, but today is a great day for the power of Facebook [...]

"Thank you Facebook, you found Lydia."