Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours. Picture: Alamy / Met office

By Danielle de Wolfe

Britain is braced for yet more heavy rain and strong winds as the Met Office issues new yellow weather warnings across England and Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dismal forecast saw the UK's meteorological office warn of possible flooding, following heavy thunderstorms which have swept the country in recent days.

Parts of the UK saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, as flash floods ripped through areas of the country.

The warnings are set to remain in place between 5pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

Forecasters at the office warned of a "period of heavy and persistent rain" across parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

It comes as temperatures look set to dip close to freezing on Saturday across northern parts of the UK.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across central and southern parts of England and Wales



Thursday 1700 – Friday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ffQeI0G1jZ — Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2024

The forecast shows temperatures dipping below 5 degrees across northern parts of the uk

Heavy downpours rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

Elsewhere, rainfall is likely to reach 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.

"Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground," the Met Office said.

It follows extensive rain across the country, which caused cancellations and major delays across the rail network - as well as causing major road networks to grind to a halt.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Read more: Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England

Read more: Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

It follows extensive rain across the country, which caused cancellations and major delays across the rail network - as well as causing major road networks to grind to a halt. Picture: Met office

Commuters faced travel chaos on Monday after a weekend of devastating flash flooding - falling heaviest in Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

It left some roads entirely submerged, causing widespread travel disruption, and damage to properties.