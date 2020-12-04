Britain braced for weekend freeze as more weather warnings issued

A man walks his dog in snow in Carrshield in the Pennines, near Hexham in Northumberland. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Britain is braced for more wintry conditions this weekend with a number of weather warnings in place for ice and rain.

Freezing temperatures could take hold overnight in south-east England where a warning for ice has been issued from Friday evening through to Saturday morning.

Residents in Kent, the far east of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk may face a few showers which could lead to more widespread ice in these areas, the Met Office has warned.

Parts of eastern Scotland could be hit by some persistent heavy rain, with 20 to 40 mm of rain falling quite widely, according to another yellow warning which runs until Saturday at 6am.

It comes after temperatures plummeted to lows of -9.6C (14.72F) in Altnaharra, Sutherland, in the Highlands, on Thursday night.

The coldest night of the year is still -10.2C (13.64F) recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on February 13, however forecasters have said the mercury could dip below this in the coming days.

A gritter lorry spreads grit on the A62 as snow falls above the village of Delph, near Manchester. Picture: Getty

The Met Office says there is a high chance the north-east of England, north-west of England and Yorkshire and the Humber regions will be gripped by cold weather until "at least" Tuesday evening.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: "December has got off to a much colder start than last month, with widespread low temperatures bringing the risk of frost, ice and wintry weather across the country.

"With temperatures generally limited to between 4 to 7C by day and falling widely below freezing overnight, a cold weather alert has been issued covering much of northern England and will remain in place until at least next Tuesday."

A car is seen in a road during heavy snow in Derbyshire. Picture: Getty

It comes after parts of the UK saw the first significant snowfall of the winter on Friday.

Snow, sleet and rain fell across a broad swathe of Scotland and northern England, causing disruption across many areas.

People in Scotland alerted police after hearing what turned out to be "thundersnow" - thunderstorms formed in wintry conditions that bring heavy downpours of snow along with thunder and lightning.

A dusting of snow also lay over Kent and spread northward over the wealds and downs of south-east England.

With a risk of severe cold weather across parts of the country, Public Health England (PHE) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at-risk.

Dr Owen Landeg, of PHE, said: "Cold weather isn't just uncomfortable, it can be bad for your health."

PHE is telling people to keep warm and heat their homes to at least 18C, particularly if someone in the household has reduced mobility, is 65 and over or has a health condition, such as heart or lung disease.

Dr Landeg added: "Looking out for others at this time is also really important. Remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses, remembering Covid-19 social distancing, to make sure they are safe, warm and well."