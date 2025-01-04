Britain braces for freezing rain, 'treacherous conditions' and 'disruptive' snow as Met Office issues warnings

Amber warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Two Met Office amber warnings for snow and ice across most of the UK are now in place, with snow fall of up to 40cm expected in higher areas.

The first amber warning for snow and rare freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including the Midlands and the north-west cities of Liverpool and Manchester, is in place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

An area of wet and windy weather will move up from the southwest and as it reaches the cold air it will turn into sleet and snow and move northwards.

National Highways has warned a "spell of disruptive snow" will spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Drivers in high-altitude areas, particularly the Cotswolds and Peak District, have been warned to take particular care.

Amber snow and ice warnings start from 6pm this evening, through into Sunday for large parts of England and Wales



Amber snow and ice warnings start from 6pm this evening, through into Sunday for large parts of England and Wales

The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Both of the warning areas can expect to see 3cm to 7cm of snowfall widely, while snow may mix with rain at times in lower-lying areas, the forecaster said.

Freezing rain, which occurs when rain instantly freezes upon hitting the ground, could cause "treacherous conditions in places" as temperatures plummet to -10C.

Temperatures have fallen as low as -8.6C and a man has died after falling 70m from a mountain ridge in the Lake District.

Power cuts are expected across the country, with stranded vehicles, train and air delays also likely.

Rural communities risk being “cut off” due to extreme weather with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas, the Met Office warned.

Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

Due to the freezing temperatures overnight, the RSPCA has warned households that antifreeze and salt can be poisonous to pets

“Pets die every year from accidental poisonings from antifreeze spills and leaks, as well as from leaking water coolant from cars, but most of these deaths are avoidable,” the RSPCA said.

The animal charity urged drivers to check their cars to make sure they were not leaking water coolant and to keep antifreeze in sealed and labelled containers, away from pets.

The RSPCA also reminded dog owners to wash their pet’s paws if they have walked though areas gritted with rock salt.

“If you think any animal has ingested rock salt, call a vet immediately,” the charity said.

“Signs can be non-specific and a blood test will be required to check the blood sodium concentration. Never attempt to induce vomiting; only a vet should do this.”

Three less severe warnings are in place across much of England and Wales for the majority of the weekend up until Monday afternoon.

The Met Office added fresh warnings for Eastern Scotland on Saturday morning, lasting from 09:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday and covering an area from Inverness down to Dundee and Edinburgh.

National Highways warned a "spell of disruptive snow" would spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Gwent Police issued a warning for black ice on Friday.

Road users in England's north were warned up to 25cm of snow could hit parts of the network including the A66 Old Spittal, A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 at Windy Hill.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

Walkers in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Some football games have been called off, including Cheltenham's clash with League Two leaders Walsall which was due to take place on Saturday, Halifax's National League home game against Fylde which was also set for Saturday, while Friday night's Scottish Championship game between Airdrie and leaders Falkirk did not take place.

Meanwhile, Saturday's race meeting at Newcastle has been abandoned because the course is frozen.

Milder air will briefly cover some southern areas during the weekend before a new northerly flow allows colder conditions to return across the UK next week, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said temperatures would remain below average with some areas struggling to get above freezing for several days.

Further weather warnings could be issued for the start of next week.