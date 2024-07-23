Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin ‘whipped horse 24 times like an elephant in the circus’, claims lawyer

23 July 2024, 22:07

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024
Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin ‘beat a horse more than 24 times in one minute’, a lawyer has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain’s three-time Olympic champion has been suspended from competing in the Paris games after a video showed her 'repeatedly hitting a horse on the legs'.

She was officially suspended pending an investigation by the International Federation of Equestrians this evening.

In a video obtained by a Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, Ms Dujardin can allegedly be seen whipping the horse's legs during a slow-motion trot.

“My client used to be a sponsor, and she was in the UK, and she sponsored a lesson for Charlotte to a student,” he told The Telegraph.

“It was a young girl of 19 years old riding her horse, and she got a lesson from Charlotte Dujardin in the UK. 

“Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena. She said to the student ‘your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter’. She took the long whip and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute and really hard, really harsh, really tough.”

The six-time dressage medallist said she is under investigation from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports
The six-time dressage medallist said she is under investigation from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. Picture: Alamy

Earlier today, Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female olympian, said there was “no excuse” as she claimed to be “deeply ashamed” of  the “error of judgment”.

The six-time Olympic medallist decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the video, which was taken four years ago.

The 39-year-old dressage medallist is also under investigation from the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

She has said in a statement: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

Read more: Andy Murray to retire from tennis after competing at 2024 Paris Olympics

Read more: Allowing Dutch volleyball player to compete in Olympics after he raped girl, 12, sends 'damaging message', says charity

She continued: "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

She had been expected to compete in both the individual dressage and team event in Paris.

Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games
Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games. Picture: Alamy

Dujardin won team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games before claiming individual gold and team silver four years later in Rio and two bronzes at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Dujardin was set to compete in the individual dressage and team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry.

She needed just one more medal to become outright most-decorated British female Olympian ahead of now-retired cyclist Dame Laura Kenny.

Becky Moody is Team GB's alternate for the team event with her horse Jagerbomb.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
14 passengers made it onto a life raft

At least six dead and seven missing after fishing boat sinks 200 miles off Falkland Islands

Roberta Taylor was diagnosed with pneumonia after a fall two months ago

EastEnders and The Bill star Roberta Taylor dies aged 76 from infection caused by fall

Kamala Harris raises her arms against a backdrop of US flags

Kamala Harris kicks off campaign for US president with rally in Wisconsin

A line of traffic against a red background

Wildfires send thousands fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ national park

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced he will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly announces Tory leadership bid

Kamala Harris

‘A fight for the future’: Kamala Harris vows to take on Donald Trump’s ‘extremist’ agenda in first campaign rally speech

Police help a man out of a police vehicle

Man faces murder charges after mass shooting in Croatia nursing home

Labour has seen off a potential rebellion on the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer suspends seven rebel Labour MPs who voted to get rid of two-child benefit cap

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri has been charged by UEFA after he chanted about Gibraltar during a Euro 2024 victory event.

Manchester City star Rodri charged by UEFA over Gibraltar chants during EURO 2024 celebrations

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware

Joe Biden seen for first time since quitting presidential race as Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris

Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures"

Mortgage broker who murdered his wife to cash in on her life insurance and pay off £300,000 debt jailed for 24 years

Exclusive
Michael Marmot said the cap was 'almost a form of eugenics'

Two-child benefit cap amounts to eugenics, public health expert claims ahead of MPs' vote

nna Holland and Phoebe Plummer are accused of throwing two cans of soup at the legendary painting

Tomato soup acted 'like paint stripper' in Just Stop Oil Van Gogh protest, court hears

Crowd of people on a hillside

Death toll in Ethiopia mudslides rises to 229 as search operations continue

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Team GB’s Charlotte Dujardin suspended after video shows her ‘hitting horse’s legs’

"Short-tempered" cyclist Ahmed Chakile Gonladieu (left) has been jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing Alexandros Josephs (inset) after he knocked over his bike

'Short-tempered' cyclist jailed for at least 27 years for fatally stabbing a BMW driver who knocked over his bike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wesley Akum-Ojong

Oxford University student, 19, who died after 'jumping in River Thames' while celebrating exam results named
Head shot of a woman speaking into a microphone

Secret Service director resigns after Donald Trump assassination attempt

The new head of the British army has said that the UK has three years to prepare for war

Three years to prepare for war: New head of British army says UK's fighting force needs to double
Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Paris games after 'error of judgement'
An Australian woman claims she was raped by five men in Paris

Australian woman 'raped by five men in Paris' just days before start of Olympics, as police hunt attackers
Kimberly Cheatle admitted "full responsibility" for the attempt on Trump's life.

Secret Service boss Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Trump assassination fiasco

An empty tree-lined street in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone ‘coup’ leader sentenced to 182 years in prison

The former police watchdog chief has been found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls

Former police watchdog chief found not guilty of raping and molesting two 14-year-old girls
Anjem Choudary was told "I suspect you are a terrorist" after police officers smashed through his front door

Moment international terror police swoop to arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary, as he faces life in jail
Sharpnose Sevengill Shark (Heptranchias perlo), which is related to the Brazilian sharpnose shark

'Cocaine sharks' found in the Atlantic - and 'drug use' may be changing their behaviour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, photographed by his mother

New picture of Prince George released as future king celebrates 11th birthday

The Prince Albert memorial has been 'considered offensive'

Prince Albert Memorial branded 'offensive' as it reflects 'Victorian view of the world'

Charles and Camilla attend the King's Parade outside Pomme d'Or Hotel, Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey

Charles and Camilla 'rushed to safety by security' after suspect 'spotted on roof' just days after Trump rally shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit