Britain faces 'dawn of the third nuclear age', head of UK armed forces warns

4 December 2024, 22:00

The world is entering its "third nuclear age", the head of the armed forces has warned.
The world is entering its "third nuclear age", the head of the armed forces has warned.

By Henry Moore

The world is entering a “third nuclear age”, the head of Britain's armed forces has warned.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warned Britain is facing threats on multiple fronts, including from Russia, China and the ever-growing proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Despite his warning, Admiral Radakin added there is only a “remote chance” Vladimir Putin’s forces would directly attack or invade the UK.

The Chief of the Defence Staff issued the warning after a minister said the Army would be wiped out in as little as six months if forced to fight a war on the scale of the Ukraine conflict.

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) defence think tank in London, he said Britain must be “clear-eyed” when defending itself from threats across the globe.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Armed Forces Chiefs At Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Armed Forces Chiefs At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

“That includes recognising that there is only a remote chance of a significant direct attack or invasion by Russia on the United Kingdom, and that's the same for the whole of Nato,” he said.

Moscow "knows the response will be overwhelming", he added, but warned the nuclear deterrent needed to be "kept strong and strengthened".

Sir Tony added: "We are at the dawn of a third nuclear age, which is altogether more complex. It is defined by multiple and concurrent dilemmas, proliferating nuclear and disruptive technologies and the almost total absence of the security architectures that went before."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

He slammed the “wild threats of tactical nuclear” attacks by the Kremlin, as he warned of China’s growing arsenal of weapons.

But Sir Tony said the UK's nuclear arsenal is "the one part of our inventory of which Russia is most aware and has more impact on (President Vladimir) Putin than anything else".

It comes after a defence minister claimed the “entire British army” would be wiped out in six months if war broke out with Russia.

This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un
This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Picture: Getty

Al Carns, the veterans minister, who is also a reservist, issued the warning as he spoke of the importance of rebuilding the UK's reserve forces.

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Mr Carns said: "In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year.”

He said the casualty rate suffered by Russian forces in Ukraine - killed and injured - is around 1,500 soldiers a day.

He said this ability to absorb such losses and keep fighting is part of Russia's plan and is why Britain needs to rebuild the depth of fighting forces it has available.

Mr Carns, a former full-time Royal Marine colonel before moving into politics this year, said Russia would soon be moving onto its third army in Ukraine.

"That doesn't mean we need a bigger army, but it does mean you need to generate depth and mass rapidly in the event of a crisis," Mr Carns said.

"The reserves are critical, absolutely central, to that process. Without them we cannot generate mass, we cannot meet the plethora of defence tasks."

"We need to catch up with NATO allies and place greater emphasis on reserves," Mr Carns said.

"We need to grow our active reserve - trained volunteers to respond at short notice."

He said it was also important to "understand where our strategic reserve is and indeed grow it".

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

