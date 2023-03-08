Britain's most viewed homes: From a luxury £5m Yorkshire mansion to Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italy home

Rightmove's most viewed homes for sale includes Amanda Holden and Alan Carr's renovated Italian property.

By Kieran Kelly

Britain's most viewed homes for sale have been revealed and they include a number of lavish mansions dotted across the country, with three out five costing more than £1million.

One six-bedroom property, located in Yorkshire, is on sale for £4.8 million.

On sale with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, the property has two large kitchen islands, multiple balconies and an outdoor swimming pool.

This Briestfield property is being sold by Yorkshire's Finest estate agents. Picture: Rightmove

Despite its massive price tag, the mansion is only Britain's fourth most-viewed property.

Behind this property in fifth place is a detached Cornwall property, which has a garden that leads directly onto the beach.

On sale for £2.5million with May Whetter & Grose, its garden is designed by a Chelsea Flower Show gold medalist.

Cornish property on sale for £2.5million. Picture: Rightmove

Its garden backs out onto the beach. Picture: Rightmove

Coming in at number three is a property house in Kelvinside, Glasgow, originally designed in 1875.

The property has six bedrooms and will set you back £1.8million with Corum estate agents.

Rightmove's third most viewed property in Britain. Picture: Rightmove

As the number of property views goes up, the price of the houses comes down. In second place is a £625,000 six-bedroom property in West Yorkshire.

It also has an outhouse that resembles a typical British pub, with beer barrels used as tables, a TV and fully-stocked alcohol cabinet.

The home, called Fairfield House, is being sold for £625,000 with Bradley's Real Estate agents.

This is Britain's second most-viewed Rightmove property. Picture: Rightmove

This West Yorkshire property boasts an impressive bar. Picture: Rightmove

Coming in at number one is the cheapest property on the list - and it was also renovated by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden in Italy.

The celebrity duo bought the run-down property in Sicily, Italy, and is on the market for €145,000, which is roughly around £129,000.

This house was renovated by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden. Picture: Rightmove

It is being sold by Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.