Britain must restock lethal weapons to prevent war with Russia becoming 'inevitable', says former head of Army

22 August 2024, 20:09

War with Russia is inevitable if the UK fails to regrow its “empty” stockpiles of lethal weapons following its donations to Ukraine
War with Russia is inevitable if the UK fails to regrow its "empty" stockpiles of lethal weapons following its donations to Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

War with Russia is inevitable if the UK fails to regrow its “empty” stockpiles of lethal weapons following its donations to Ukraine, the former head of the British Army has warned.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, who stood down as Chief of the General Staff (CGS) in June, has said the UK could also be at war in five years if its Army is not capable of growing quickly.

This follows the warning of General Sir Roland Walker - the successor of Sir Patrick as CGS - that the UK needed to be able to fight a major war within three years because Russia would look to inflict revenge on the west for its support of Kyiv.

Sir Patrick said: “If we don’t regrow what are very, very, empty stockpiles at the moment and recapitalise then we risk making conflict an inevitability.”

General Sir Patrick Sanders has said the UK could also be at war in five years
General Sir Patrick Sanders has said the UK could also be at war in five years. Picture: Alamy

The former CGS said last year the UK’s Army is “temporarily weaker” following its donation of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine that left a “gap in our armoury”.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UK has pledged £7.6 billion in military assistance, £3 billion of which for 2024 and 2025.

As well as tanks, the gifted weaponry includes air defence systems and long-range precision strike missiles.

However, Sir Patrick, who during his time as Army chief was critical about cuts to troop numbers, also warned that the UK had been left vulnerable with fewer soldiers and lethal equipment in the store cupboard.

He told the Money Maze podcast: “We need to ensure we can operate at scale.

“That means regrowing our stockpiles, but it also means that the army, which is historically very small at the moment – in an era where we are returning to great power conflict – is capable of being grown rapidly.

“All of that will take us between five and ten years.”

The former CGS said last year the UK’s Army is “temporarily weaker” following its donation of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine
The former CGS said last year the UK's Army is "temporarily weaker" following its donation of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

He added: “The initial investments need to go into the sort of things that will make us capable of deterring Russia during this decade.

“There is a risk of an alignment, that ending the war in Ukraine, Russian recapitalisation and China saying the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) needs to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027 creates a point of acute danger in around 2028 or so.

“The best way to avoid that is by ensuring we are ready to fight, able to deter and prevent these conflicts from happening in this decade.”

Sir Patrick recently urged Britain to rearm its missile stockpiles.

He cautioned that the UK’s ability to defend itself in the “unlikely” event of a missile attack was “weak”.

The year 6 teacher at Trinity St Mary’s school in Chelmsford, Essex, claimed she was unfairly dismissed over the incident

Primary school teacher sacked for gross misconduct after calling class 'chattering monkeys'
Andrew Tate (front) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024

Andrew Tate placed under house arrest after court appearance amid new charges involving minors
The assault took place at Manchester Airport

Three police officers hurt after being assaulted at Manchester Airport, as three people arrested and one tasered
A rescue team work at a site of a small aircraft crash in Chachoengsao province, Thailand (Chachoengsao Public Relations Department/AP)

Plane crashes into swamp in Thailand with all nine on board believed dead

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee

Kamala Harris will accept Democrats nomination on final night of DNC

Jonathan and Judy Bloomer

'Our only comfort is they're still together': Family of 'inspirational' couple killed in superyacht tragedy pay tribute
Members of a people-smuggling ring have been jailed after attempting to transport two migrants into the UK

British pensioner among people smugglers jailed for attempting to transport Afghan migrants into UK in boot of a car
A protester clashes with the police during a rally against controversial changes to election laws that could further enhance the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo, at the parliamen

Indonesia cancels ratification of election law changes after thousands protest

Bodyworn footage captured the moment father-of-three Luke Moran tried to smash a police van window during the disorder in Southport

Southport stabbing sees dad-of-three jailed after violent disorder left officer 'fearing for his life'
Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC

Match of the Day pundit and One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas sacked over complaints of 'inappropriate behaviour'

