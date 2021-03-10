UK set to cut air passenger duty on domestic flights under PM's plans

10 March 2021, 06:38 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 08:13

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Britain is set to cut air passenger duty on domestic flights under Boris Johnson's plans to improve connectivity within the UK.

The prime minister said he wants to "build back better" after the coronavirus pandemic in a way that brings "every corner of the UK closer together".

Mr Johnson plans to launch a consultation in the spring on reforming the aviation tax on passenger flights from UK airports.

The decision is part of a further effort to improve the transport connections between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ministers also plan to commit £20 million towards developing plans for upgraded rail, road, sea and air links - and exploring new requirements to offset emissions and decarbonise the aviation industry.

Some of the money will be spent on exploring the development of several projects, such as:

  • Improved rail connectivity between the north coast of Wales and England
  • Upgrading the A75 between Gretna, Dumfries and Stranraer
  • Faster rail links from England to Scotland
  • Rail improvements in south-east Wales.

Watch: Grant Shapps promises cheaper tests will get planes ‘back in the air’

Watch: TfL Commissioner Andy Byford says public transport is safe despite Covid

Air passenger duty on domestic flights could be cut under Boris Johnson's plans
Air passenger duty on domestic flights could be cut under Boris Johnson's plans. Picture: PA

However, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said that cutting domestic flight duty "flies in the face of the government's climate commitments".

General secretary Manuel Cortes urged ministers to invest in "truly green public transport", such as rail, which is the "most effective intercity connection taking people to the heart of our towns and cities".

It comes as an interim report by Network Rail boss Sir Peter Hendy, who is conducting a review of union connectivity, was published assessing ways transport can better connect all parts of Britain.

The report set out how a UK Strategic Transport Network would deliver the ambition - upgrading direct transport links, reducing delays and stimulating growth across the four nations.

In the report, Sir Peter said he has asked two experts to lead a "discrete piece of work" to assess the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

Watch: Shapps - 'Red list' rule-breakers must face tough penalties to save lives

Watch: Nick Ferrari challenges Grant Shapps over speed of Brazil travel ban

Former HS2 Ltd chairman Douglas Oakervee and Gordon Masterton have been tasked with leading the technical review into such a link, with the PM in the past repeatedly suggesting the idea of a connecting bridge.

Mr Johnson said: "It's now time to build back better in a way which brings every corner of the UK closer together.

"We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to level up parts of our country that have too long been left off the transport map.

"This pioneering review by Sir Peter Hendy gives us the tools we need to deliver on our ambitions for a UK-wide transport network that encompasses sea, rail, and road - and I also want to cut passenger duty on domestic flights so we can support connectivity across the country."

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said Britain had suffered by not having a UK-wide transport strategy and had instead lost out by leaving it to the EU under its Trans-European Transport Network.

"The result is that the sinews of pan-UK transport have atrophied, with inadequate connections, needless bottlenecks and endless delays on the vital links between one part of the UK and another," Mr Johnson said.

He added: "It's currently quicker to get a train from Cardiff to Paris than from Cardiff to Edinburgh. With some bypasses, better track and signalling, as Sir Peter believes, we could run services from Glasgow to London in about three hours, and carry more freight too.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps added: "As we build back better from Covid, it is more important than ever that we level-up every corner of our great country.

"Quality transport infrastructure is key to achieving that, which is why we are committed to boosting connectivity and bringing communities across the UK even closer together."

Sir Peter said: "Devolution has been good for transport but it has also led to a lack of attention to connectivity between the four nations, due to competing priorities and complex funding.

"A UK Strategic Transport Network could resolve this, with its core objective centred around levelling up across the whole of the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Fukushima reactor

Japan seeks ‘recovery of people’s hearts’ a decade after quake disaster
Bangladesh’s first transgender news anchor Tashnuva Anan Shishir

Bangladesh’s first transgender news reader ’emotional’ after TV debut
Beyoncé has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle following the Oprah interview

Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview
A group of cross-party MPs have said there is no evidence the Test and Trace system has helped reduce Covid cases

'No clear evidence' £37bn Test and Trace system reduced Covid cases
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill swears in a potential juror as he presides over jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis

Jury selection begins in trial of ex-policeman charged over George Floyd death
A serving Met Police Officer has been arrested in connection with Sarah Everard's disappearance

Sarah Everard: Police officer arrested in connection with disappearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London