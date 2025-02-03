Britain to be battered with heavy downpours and strong winds as band of rain set to sweep through UK

By Tuesday a band of rain moves east across England and Wales. Picture: Met Office

By Katy Ronkin

Britain is set to be battered with heavy rain and strong wind as the Met Office maps predict a band of rain sweeping across the UK.

The weather forecaster says England and Wales will be mostly dry on Monday with sunshine after some low cloud and fog clear.

Eastern England will not be so lucky with light showers through the day and windy weather expected in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Tonight periods of heavy rain make their way across Northern Ireland and Scotland before spreading to northern England and west Wales later.

Tonight periods of heavy rain make their way across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Picture: Met Office

People walking in the wind and rain on Westminster bridge, in London. Sunday January 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday a band of rain will travel east across England and Wales. Eastern England will avoid getting to wet as dry conditions are expected until the evening.

Brighter spells and heavy showers are forecasted for further north.

"It will be a largely fine, dry day across much of England and Wales through Monday," said Meteorologist Kathryn Chalk.

"But turning increasingly wet and windy in the northwest so a chilly and bright start out there across the southeast of England.

Westminster Bridge feels the effect of Storm Herminia as it hits the UK. Picture: Alamy

"We'll see this cloud across central parts of England and the south moving its way through so turning cloudier through the afternoon.

"Behind that some hazy spells of sunshine across parts of Wales and the southwest of England but turning increasingly unsettled across Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland.

Brighter spells and heavy showers are forecasted for further north. Picture: Getty

"Some strong winds coming through as well as coastal gales with gusts of 50 to 60mph and some very heavy spells of rain moving through.

"As for temperatures, actually here we'll see the highest temperatures so highs of up to 10 or 11°C.

"As we got through Monday evening then heavy spells of rains and strong winds will further move into Northern Ireland and much of Scotland and northern England."

It comes as areas of the UK are still reeling from Storm Éowyn's record-breaking winds and heavy rains.

The Met Office said Storm Éowyn was “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in the last 10 years.

File photo dated 27/1/2025 of electricity engineers inspect damage by fallen trees blocking Eglantine Road near Hillsborough following Storm Eowyn. Issue date: Friday January 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The 100mph gust recorded at Drumalbin, Scotland, was the eleventh strongest since the Met Office began naming storms in 2015.

More than 1,100 flights were cancelled as winds reached a record 114mph.

One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland.