Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

3 February 2025, 16:54 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 16:58

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States
By Will Conroy

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States after Donald Trump said tariffs will "definitely" be placed on EU goods.

The American president suggested overnight he is ready to impose tariffs on both the UK and the EU after he announced 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, and 10% on China.

However he said the issue “can be worked out” with Britain given “very nice” discussions with Starmer but said levies will “definitely” be placed on EU imports.

American president Donald Trump suggested overnight he is ready to impose tariffs on both the UK and the EU
Answering questions about Trump's comments, Starmer said that it's "really important" to work with both the EU and US and it shouldn't be seen as an "either or".

Speaking in Brussels, he said: "It's in the best interests of the UK and global security that we work with the EU and the US.

“I've always been clear that both are important to us… We are not choosing between them.”

Starmer was answering questions alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte
Starmer is in Brussels to join a gathering of European Union leaders – the first time a British prime minister has done so since Brexit.

He made the trip for talks on defence and security co-operation and was answering questions alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.

The trip is part of what Starmer calls a "reset" between the UK and the European Union.

During the press conference, the Prime Minister also pledged the UK's commitment to Nato and said: "We must do all that we can to support Ukraine's defence."

On the matter of the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Russia, Starmer added: "President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia, and it's clear that that's got Putin rattled."

Starmer is in Brussels to join a gathering of European Union leaders
Answering questions about tariffs overnight, Trump told reporters: "UK is out of line but I'm sure that one... I think that one can be worked out."

Despite this threat, he said discussions with the prime minister have "been very nice".

"We've had a couple of meetings. We've had numerous phone calls. We're getting along very well," he added.

However, he said tariffs will "definitely" be placed on goods from the EU as he said America's trade deficit with the bloc is "an atrocity" and "they take almost nothing and we take everything from them".

Trump said tariffs will "definitely" be placed on goods from the EU
Asked about the relationship with the US, No 10 responded earlier on Monday saying the Prime Minister trusts Trump and pointed to "a really constructive early set of conversations" between the two men.

"We've got a fair and balanced trading relationship which benefits both sides of the Atlantic," the spokesman added.

"It's worth around £300bn and we are each other's single largest investors, with £1.2tn invested in each other's economies."

