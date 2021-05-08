'UK to be Covid-free by summer', outgoing vaccine taskforce chief says

8 May 2021, 07:38

The UK could be protected against coronavirus this summer
The UK could be protected against coronavirus this summer. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Britain could be protected against coronavirus by the summer, the outgoing chief of the UK's vaccine taskforce has said.

After stepping down from his position last week, Clive Dix said he believed Covid-19 would not be circulating in the UK by August.

The departing head of the taskforce, who took the job in December, told the Daily Telegraph: "We'll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known.

"We'll be safe over the coming winter."

The latest government figures show the country has administered more than 50 million Covid jabs since the start of the vaccine rollout.

Of those, more than 35 million are first doses and 16.7 million are follow-up shots.

Read more: Under 40s to be given alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Revealed: Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on summer holiday travel 'green list'

Explained: Which countries are on the green list for quarantine-free travel?

Earlier this week, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said scientists are considering several options for an autumn booster vaccination programme to protect the UK against a third wave of the virus.

This could include new jabs to protect against new Covid variants or mixing the types of injections administered.

However, Mr Dix told the paper he thought this could be pushed back into the new year.

He said: "We may decide that we need to boost the immune response, and we've got the vaccine to do that.

"Whether we'll need to or not, I would think probably not, but we might still do it in case.

"I really don't think it should be autumn. We should be thinking about boosting in maybe January or February because the immune response will be strong."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ajax victory

Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans

Indians in Jammu queue to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations

India declares more lockdowns as Covid surge hits southern states
Israel Palestinians

Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in mosque clashes with Israeli police
Bookings for Portugal have surged after it was placed on the UK's green travel list

Summer holidays: Portugal bookings 'surge' after being placed on UK green list
A blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet flies outside the enclosure where macaws are kept at BioParque, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Last wild macaw in Rio searches for love at the city’s zoo

Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes with Palestinian protesters in east Jerusalem

Clashes continue between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, caller tells LBC

Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, says caller
Where does Sir Keir go from here?

Elections 2021: Where does Sir Keir go from here?

'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result
Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Lord Ricketts was speaking to LBC amid a protest by French fishing vessels

Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London