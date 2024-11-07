Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended in wake of historic Donald Trump election victory

Dame Karen Pierce won't have her term in the United States extended, LBC understands. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended, LBC understands.

Dame Karen Pierce was widely credited as helping secure a key meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump a few months ago.

The pair were said to have had a warm first meeting, alongside David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, despite comments made by senior Labour figures in the past.

Labour's Pat McFadden said earlier today that she was doing an "excellent job" and they want her to continue to do so during the transition period.

He added: “I can’t say exactly when her term will end.

“She’s been doing it for a few years, but she’s there for the moment, she’ll be there for a while, and she’s doing an absolutely fantastic job for our country.”

She was first appointed under Boris Johnson and served the final year of Trump's last period in office.

It means she'll be likely to stay until early next year, but after that the prime minister is expected to announce a replacement.

She said yesterday after Mr Trump was confirmed as the winner of the US election: "We look forward to deepening our already profound and successful partnership as we deal with the challenges of the 21st century."

She's been focused on lobbying the US government on support for Ukraine - and has been closely involved with Lord Cameron in convincing him of the case.

Dame Karen Pierce, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States. Picture: Alamy

Labour bigwigs David Miliband and Peter Mandelson have been tipped for the role of ambassador next.

Nigel Farage has suggested he could be a useful bridge between Britain and the US thanks to his relationship with the President-elect.

The Foreign Office said they would make any announcements in the usual way.

Dame Karen worked for the Foreign Office for 43 years and held positions in Japan, Ukraine and the Balkans.

She also represented the UK at the UN for three years too, and was the first female ambassador to the US.