Britain's best and worst service stations rated by drivers. Where is your favourite ranked?

5 October 2023, 11:52

Rugby services which has bene crowned Britain's best for the second year running
Rugby services which has bene crowned Britain's best for the second year running. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Britain's newest motorway service station has been crowned the country's best for the second year running.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 30,000 drivers have had their say on which of Britain's 120 motorway service stations are best and worst and Moto Rugby services on the M6 held onto its crown.

The Warwickshire services boasts 458 car parking spaces, seven food outlets, 24 ultra-rapid charging points for electric vehicles, two children's play areas and even a dedicated dog waking area. It scored 100 per cent satisfaction.

Rugby services
Rugby services. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package

Read More: Drivers 'suffering again' as petrol prices rise for fourth straight month, after 4.5p per litre surge in September

Runners up included Killington Lake on the M6 in Cumbria, and Annandale Water on the A74 in Scotland.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Welcome Break's Hartshead Moor East on the M62 was the lowest rated for overall satisfaction with a score of 84 per cent.

However, ongoing refurbishment to the facilities meant only portable toilets were in place at the time of the survey and it should get a higher score next year.

Toddington South and North on the M1 in Bedfordshire also ranked low with a score of 88 per cent, while Bridgewater on the M5 in Somerset and the M6's Lancaster South also struggled.

In the sixth year of the annual survey, Transport Focus who carried out the research, said motorists are generally happy with the quality of motorway services they visit - though said there is still room for improvement, especially keeping food and drink prices low during the cost-of-living crunch.

The average satisfaction score across all 120 sites was 94 per cent, which is one percentage point higher than 2022 and six percentage points higher than the poll's inaugural year in 2017.

Commenting on winning the award as the best service station for a second year running, Moto chief executive Ken McMeikan said he was "absolutely delighted" the site had been recognised by UK motorists again.

He said: "At Moto we are setting out to transform the UKs rest stop experience through accelerated roll out of ultra-rapid EV chargers, upgraded shower facilities for HGV drivers, ultra-fast wi-fi for commuters, rolling out changing places for those with limited accessibility and the major refurbishments of our toilets and baby changing facilities for all.

"It's fantastic recognition that the motorway services industry as a whole are scoring an average of 94 per cent customer satisfaction, up from 88 per cent in 2017 when the first survey was completed."

The top 10 best stations are::

  • Rugby (Moto) 100%
  • Killington Lake (Roadchef) 99%
  • Annandale Water (Roadchef) 99%
  • Wetherby (Moto) 99%
  • Stafford South (Roadchef) 99%
  • Corley South (Welcome Break) 99%
  • Chester (Roadchef) 99%
  • Reading East (moto) 99%
  • Leeds Skelton Lake (Extra) 98%
  • Ferrybridge (Moto) 98%

The worst 10 service stations are::

  • Hartshead Moor East (Welcome Break) 84%
  • Toddington North (Moto) 88%
  • Toddington South (Moto) 88%
  • Bridgwater (Moto) 88%
  • Membury East (Welcome Break) 89%
  • Sandbach South (Roadchef) 89%
  • Cardiff Gate (Welcome Break) 89%
  • Sedgemoor North (Welcome Break) 89%

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More of NatWest's customers have shifted to online and mobile banking.

NatWest will shut 18 branches this month - is your local bank on the list?

The government has dropped its commitment to reopen the Leamside Line

Government backtracks on key transport pledge 24 hours after Sunak's 'Network North' promises

Morgan State University Shots Fired

Baltimore police appeal over ‘persons of interest’ in university shooting

Nobel Literature

Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature

Ashley Dale was killed after a gangland feud reignited

Council worker Ashley Dale killed with Cold War sub-machine gun over feud 'reignited at Glastonbury festival'

Spain Europe Summit

European leaders stress support for Ukraine at summit in Spain

Russia Ukraine War Slovakia

Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties bid to form new government

It could reach as high as 27C this weekend

Exact date 'unseasonably warm' October weather will end as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Trump Classified Documents

Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone classified documents trial until after election

The Millennium Bridge has been forced to close

'Wobbly' Millennium Bridge closed for weeks for 'urgent repair work' as part of structure is 'degrading'

The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone

'Reflect on your actions' PC given dressing down after CCTV caught him dumping sandwich crusts from his car

Taiwan Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in Taiwan, killing one and injuring more than 300

Firefighters at the scene

Thousands evacuated from homes in Tenerife as wildfires sweep the island

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus quizzed by Bangladesh anti-corruption watchdog

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine as Zelenksky heads to European forum

Paddy McGuinness has shared a throwback photo of Andrew Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence after Top Gear co-host Andrew Flintoff's crash and shares throwback photo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak filmed video of his HS2 announcement in Downing Street ahead of Tory conference

Rishi Sunak filmed video cancelling HS2 days before Tory conference announcement - despite saying he'd not decided
The Pope

Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it is too late

The number of people wanting to rent each home has risen to 25

25 renters chasing each home, as average monthly rent reaches record levels after soaring 12% in a year
India Sikkim Floods

Flash floods kill at least 14 in India and leave more than 100 missing

'Working class' Victoria Beckham admitted her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce

‘We’re very working class,’ says Victoria Beckham - before admitting her dad drove her to school in a Rolls Royce
Ian Langley died on Tuesday

'He was only 8st and didnt stand a chance': Tributes to dog walker, 54, 'murdered' in XL Bully attack
Kevin Keegen says he has a "problem" with female pundits talking about men's football

Kevin Keegan says he "has a problem" with female pundits commentating on men's football

A woman's body was found in the River Severn (file image)

Police probe tragic discovery after woman’s body found in River Severn

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Selma Taha said she was subjected to a racist attack on the Tube

Racist attack on Tube as black charity boss says she was 'bitten' and 'called a slave' by female attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit